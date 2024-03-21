This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

As someone who loves to read, I am always excited about new book releases (and have a bad habit of pre-ordering books as soon as I find out about them). Here are some of the books I just can’t wait to check out ASAP:

“The Teacher“ – Freida McFadden

Release date: February 6

Goodreads Rating: 4.02

Frieda McFadden is an auto-buy author for me. I knew I loved her books from the first book I read by her, “The Housemaid.” I used to avoid thrillers and mysteries because of how freaked out I would get, but McFadden changed my perspective; her books are quick, easy to get into and so engaging. I always want to skip to the end because I just cannot handle the suspense. The book just got delivered to me and is next on my TBR list.

“Magnolia Parks: Into the Dark” – Jessa Hastings

Release date: February 13

Goodreads Rating: 4.55

This book has already been released, but having not read the series yet, I just placed an order on all of the books. The “Magnolia Parks” series has been on my TBR list for a year now, and I think it’s finally time to check it out. I have only heard great reviews about the story and the characters in this series. There is an aspect of found family where characters who are not likely to be friends come together and feel like family to each other. Not to mention, the cover art is beautiful. “Into the Dark” is the fifth book in the series and the perfect motivation for me to get started.

“Just for the Summer” – Abby Jimenez

Release date: April 2

Arc Goodreads Rating: 4.72

I started reading Abby Jimenez’s books in 2022, and I haven’t missed one since. I honestly would read anything she releases. All of her books are so well-rounded and have me finishing them in one sitting. Being released in April, this summer-set romance is one that I’m keeping my eye out for and can’t wait to check out.

“Funny Story” – Emily Henry

Release date: April 23

Arc Goodreads Rating: 4.53

I love Emily Henry! One of my favorite books is “Beach Read,” which was published in 2020. Henry just knows how to write a quick, funny and entertaining book. In preparation, I will be sure to re-read my favorites by her (or all of her releases). Of course, I have already pre-ordered this book and am just counting down the days until it arrives at my doorstep.

“House of Glass” – Sarah Pekkanen

Release date: August 6

Arc Goodreads Rating: 4.23

Being on a thriller kick, I am obviously super excited about this book. This book is about a lawyer investigating a family tragedy who is trying to uncover if it was a murder or an accident. Every character is a suspect which makes this story even more exciting. I already know that I won’t be able to put this book down, and I’ll be waiting to figure out what really happened.