I Ranked All 14 Songs on ‘Chromakopia’: Tyler the Creator’s Seventh Studio Album

Three years after the release of “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler the Creator has come out with his seventh album, “Chromakopia.” The album was released on Oct. 28 following a listening party in Los Angeles. Big names such as Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Steve Lacey were there to hear Tyler’s 14-track album for the first time.

So, what exactly does “chromakopia” mean? Unfortunately, no one knows, as Tyler made up the word himself. One thing is certain: the first part of the word is related to “chroma,” as in color. Fans have speculated that the first song on the album, “St. Chroma,” could be in reference to Chroma the Great from Norton Juster’s “The Phantom Tollbooth.” This children’s book character is a conductor who introduces color to the world through music. Similarly, in the music video for “St. Chroma,” the world is in black and white until artist Daniel Caesar sings the lyrics, “Can you feel the light?”

The album features songs that look into Tyler’s life, including societal expectations to have children, paranoia and fame. Following his listening party on Oct. 27, Tyler said, “The album just kind of turned into me taking a bunch of sh*t my mom told me when I was a kid. Now that I’m 33, all of that stuff is like, ‘Oh, that’s what f**k she was talking about! Oh, I’m not the guy that I was at 20! Oh sh*t!’”

Here are my personal rankings of the songs on “Chromakopia.”

14. “Like Him” (feat. Lola Young)

This song was beautifully made. The slow beginning and more upbeat end made it unique. Tyler begins by singing about his mother, Bonita Smith, who told him that he resembles his absent father. He expands upon the complexities of his family dynamic and reflects on how these experiences have shaped him into the person he is today.

13. “Judge Judy”

Fans have been raving about how this song reminds them of Frank Ocean’s style of music — as a Frank Ocean fan, I agree! On top of the style of this song, Childish Gambino’s feature is the perfect addition to “Judge Judy.” I also appreciate the song’s message: love should be free of judgment.

12. “St. Chroma” (feat. Daniel Caesar)

What an amazing way to start the album. Bonita Smith begins the song by advising Tyler not to let his light dim. This nicely sets the stage for the messages behind the rest of the songs in the album, as described by Tyler himself. I really enjoy the dynamic shift when Daniel Caesar starts singing; the chaotic energy of the song makes it so special.

11. “Tomorrow”

Unlike the high energy in some of his songs on the album, “Tomorrow” is full of soft harmonies, adding emotion to the song. Bonita Smith’s desire for Tyler to have children, expressed at the song’s start, sets the tone for Tyler’s discussion of the underlying tension between societal expectations and personal wishes.

10. “Hey Jane”

I really like the chill vibe of this song! I find it particularly clever that “Hey Jane” is the name of an abortion-related healthcare company because Tyler sings about an unplanned pregnancy after his mother told him to wear protection. The song flows like a story as Tyler explains that he will support his love interest in whatever decision she makes.

9. “I Hope You Find Your Way Home”

I love this album’s ending. Tyler touches on the relevant topic of not wanting to have children just yet despite the societal expectation to do so. I like how Tyler ends this song with the lyric “Chromakopia,” just as in “St. Chroma.”

8. “Balloon” (feat. Doechii)

I find the beat of this song really captivating! Doechii brings a whole new vibe to the song, which I found unexpected initially. Tyler’s music style dramatically differs from Doechii’s but they flow perfectly together.

7. “Rah Tah Tah”

Tyler definitely brought chaotic energy with this one. He sings confidently and aggressively while discussing his paranoia and struggles with fame, adding a different layer to the song. Not to mention, Tyler does not hesitate to use humor in his verses, making various references. He starts off the song with a nod to Zendaya, stating, “Someone tell Zendaya, she my favorite ‘cause she hit me up.”

6. “Take Your Mask Off” (feat. Daniel Caesar & LaToiya Williams)

I find this song really calming and relatable. Tyler reflects on the importance of being one’s authentic self, noting how this can become hard in relationships. I appreciate his mention of the harsh realities of life, such as postpartum depression in mothers.

5. “Noid”

This song has hints of the style used in Tyler’s earlier album combined with a new vibe. What makes this song so special is the chorus, a sample of “Nizakupanga Ngozi” by the Zambian band Ngozi Family. This is such an iconic song that I have been listening to prior to the release of “Chromakopia.”

4. “Thought I Was Dead” (feat. ScHoolboy Q & Santigold)

I cannot get this song out of my head. The army chant mixed with the song’s beat is such an amazing touch. ScHoolboy Q and Santigold bring great energy.

3. “I Killed You”

The percussion and nursery rhyme lifts paired with Tyler’s aggression create feelings of suspense. The unexpected transition to a more pleasant and calm melody makes “I Killed You” feel like two completely different songs.

2. “Darling, I” (feat. Teezo Touchdown)

I don’t listen to Teezo Touchdown often, but I think I will after hearing his featured vocals in “Darling, I.” It’s genius how Tyler uses different cars to convey his feelings toward monogamy.

1. “Sticky” (feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne)

GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne in a song with Tyler — I don’t have much else to say. Thank you, Tyler, for this beautiful album.