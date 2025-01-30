How Hockey Canada Has Failed Its Female Fans 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Canadian American, some of my earliest memories have revolved around sports, particularly watching the Canadian national hockey teams. From Sidney Crosby’s 2010 Golden Goal to Connor Bedard’s historic WJC performance, I have always felt immense pride and joy supporting the national teams. These moments have not only been some of the highlights of my life but have also shaped my love for the game today. The sense of community and pride that I have felt from Canadians when it comes to their hockey teams is indescribable.

Given my passion and support for these teams, I was deeply disillusioned when the news broke of sexual assault allegations against five former players, and how Hockey Canada as an organization approached it. The lack of accountability and transparency in handling such serious accusations left me questioning the values and integrity of the organization I once supported. It is heartbreaking to see an institution that should stand for sportsmanship and respect fail to uphold these principles.

Unfortunately, sports fans have witnessed, time and time again, organizations prioritizing their success and reputation over serious allegations of sexual assault against their staff and athletes. Even in today’s society, with shifting attitudes toward victims thanks to campaigns such as the #MeToo movement, sports fans have seen organizations turn a blind eye — from Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns to Brad Aldrich and the Chicago Blackhawks.

In June 2018, following a Hockey Canada gala in London, Ontario, the alleged incident occurred involving five former Canadian world junior hockey players. The players — Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton — were accused of participating in a group sexual assault in a hotel room.

The victim, referred to in court documents as “E.M.,” filed a lawsuit in April 2022. At the time, the players were part of the U-20 national team, which was preparing for the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The allegations became public in 2022 when reports surfaced that Hockey Canada had settled with the survivor, though the details of that settlement were not initially disclosed. The accusations involved several unnamed players, with investigations suggesting that multiple individuals took part in the alleged assault.

The case has raised serious concerns about how the Hockey Canada governing body handled the allegations of sexual misconduct, as well as the broader culture of accountability within hockey.

One of the most significant issues in this case was Hockey Canada’s initial failure to investigate the matter thoroughly and, more critically, to notify law enforcement authorities when the allegations first surfaced. The organization became aware of the allegations soon after the incident in the summer of 2018. Instead of involving the proper authorities, the organization treated this as an internal matter. It settled with the victim privately for $3.5 million, using an “emergency” fund built from player registration fees. Many viewed it as an attempt to protect Hockey Canada’s image and avoid scandal, rather than properly addressing the serious allegations at hand. In addition, it was reported that Hockey Canada provided legal and financial support to the accused players during the early stages of the investigation, covering legal fees and other related expenses.

Hockey Canada’s response to the sexual assault case ties into a larger conversation about the culture of hockey in Canada. Many critics, including some former players, pointed to a deep-rooted culture of toxic masculinity, hazing and a lack of accountability within the sport. This incident only added to long-standing concerns about the treatment of women and the behavior of young male athletes, with Hockey Canada’s leadership accused of enabling this culture by failing to take appropriate action. The legal proceedings in this case were initiated when “E.M.”’s 2022 lawsuit became public. Members of the Canadian Parliament and Senators began calling for investigations into how Hockey Canada responded to the allegations and whether the organization had shielded players from accountability. The case became a political issue, sparking calls for reform regarding how sexual assault cases are handled within sports organizations.

By mid-2022, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) had opened a criminal investigation into the allegations largely due to the publicity the case had garnered. The opening of this investigation meant that the case could potentially lead to criminal charges against the players involved.

At the same time, Hockey Canada’s board and senior leadership came under fire. Several high-ranking officials resigned or were pushed out, with some facing scrutiny about their role in the settlement.

Pretrial hearings began in the fall of 2024, and the five accused players were granted permission not to attend. The jury trial was initially set for September 2025, but a recent ruling has moved it up to Apr. 22, 2025.

The news about the sexual assault allegations involving Hockey Canada was a tough pill to swallow, especially as a lifelong fan. I’ve always had immense pride in our national sport, but the way Hockey Canada handled the situation — prioritizing image preservation over accountability — felt like a deep betrayal. As a woman and an advocate for equality, it was hard to reconcile the organization’s response.

At first, I was angry. I was speaking to those around me about the injustice and lack of accountability, while still watching and cheering for the teams. But over time, I realized that I couldn’t just be a spectator in this situation. If I’m going to speak out against Hockey Canada, I need to back up my words with action. It’s not that I don’t love hockey anymore — it’s just that I can’t stand behind an institution that has failed so many.

As fans, we share a passion for a sport that unites communities, inspires young athletes and celebrates teamwork. But our love for the game must not come at the expense of integrity and accountability. The recent revelations surrounding Hockey Canada’s mishandling of sexual assault cases demand the attention and action of everyone.

Female fans, one of the fastest-growing demographics in hockey, have a unique power in shaping the future of the sport. By being conscious consumers — choosing where to spend our dollars with intention and directing our support toward organizations that prioritize safety, respect and inclusivity — we can drive meaningful change.

All sports organizations must be held to a higher standard. Fans and athletes alike must demand safe environments for everyone involved in the game.