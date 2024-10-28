This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

It is that time of year again: racing against the clock to figure out at least three remotely looking “Halloween” costumes and expressing Amazon and FedEx packages overnight for that one item you need to make your costume look perfect. I love Halloween as much as the next person. I love the ambiance of the events, the costumes and the parties (and you can’t forget about the Halloween drama…)

However, year after year of spending money on the same mundane Halloween costumes that anyone else could be in and having to drop $50 at minimum has come to an end, at least for me. In this article, I will provide you some budget-friendly and fun Halloween costumes that will have people in awe with you and your costume this Halloween season.

As a chronic thrifter myself, I will always support a good second-hand costume, especially in the name of Halloween. This Halloween season, I am using pieces that I have personally thrifted. One costume I am doing is Cinderella (slightly scandalous version). While I was thrifting over the summer, I found a beautiful blue slip dress, and of course, I had to snag it for just five dollars. I am planning on wearing the dress with some silver heels and a tiara.

Some specific sections in the thrift store that I would recommend looking at for good Halloween items are the costume section (obviously), the sleepwear section and the kids section.

The costume section is a given, as it surprises me every time. From old army gear to fairy wings, there really is something for everyone. Next is the kids section: NEVER skip this one! A fun idea could be to find a superhero shirt, or find a sports jersey and say you represent that team. So easy. Lastly, I would recommend the sleepwear section as they always have really beautiful slip dresses that you could style to almost any costume (like the one I am doing).

My second recommendation I have would be to mix and match with friends (seriously, who cares). Ultimately, people see so many costumes on Halloween and they all blend together in the end anyways. Unless a costume is REALLY unique, I am not going to remember it, especially if you are going to an event where the lights are off and it’s late at night.

Last year, my friends and I rotated outfits for the three nights we celebrated and it was so easy and perfect. At most, you end up only spending money on one costume and the rest are free (girl math)!

My last words of wisdom are that you can never go wrong with black. There are SO many characters, animals and people you can be by wearing all black and adding minimal accessories and makeup. Some include: Easy A, a black cat, a vampire, a witch or Black Widow.

I hope you found these tips helpful! I wish everyone a fun (and safe) Halloween season!