Five of the Biggest Fall ‘24 Fashion Trends And Why they are Actually Classics

Suede? For fall? Groundbreaking.

As the trends for this fall emerged, from the high-fashion runways and Vogue magazine to store windows and my Pinterest feed, I began to come to a realization: most of this year’s trends are not really trends, but fall wardrobe staples. I think this is a natural progression from the “clean girl” and “old money” aesthetics that have been popular the last few years –- a return to simplicity, neutrals and basic pieces. A lot of this fall’s trends have also carried over from last year, which shows how the fashion world has been steering away from the intense micro-trendiness of the early 2020s. The trend this fall is to wear the classics, with a hint of boho and preppiness (and the exception of leopard print, of course, which has been everywhere). Think Rory Gilmore and Spencer Hastings.

This is the perfect opportunity to invest in some high-quality staple pieces while looking perfectly on trend. And for those on co-op, these translate perfectly into office-appropriate wear. Here are five of the biggest fall trends this year that I think are truly fashion classics.

Burgundy

Also called dark cherry red, maroon and wine-colored, burgundy-colored anything and everything is in this year (which I love as it’s one of my favorite colors). You can find a burgundy version of pretty much any piece, but my top suggestions for adding this to your wardrobe are to hunt down some burgundy sweaters or long-sleeve shirts, or to opt for accessories! A pop of red is always a good idea, and this being a dark red makes it more neutral and less of a risk. Burgundy bags and boots are gorgeous and surprisingly easy to style if you wear a lot of neutrals. Even though this color is everywhere, it is exactly that — a color. If you love the item itself, its burgundy color will never make it unstylish or unfashionable.

P.S. It makes a great nail color too!

Suede

As part of the boho resurgence brought on by the brand Chloé, suede has been making a comeback. The fabric and the tan color it typically comes in have been showing up everywhere recently, and although it was forgotten for a while, it has always had a place in fall fashion. Suede and fall just go together in an inexplicable way. Fringe, metal-studded suede bags may be on the trendier side, but a classic suede bag or jacket will always be a fun yet neutral fall staple.

Knee-high boots

First of all, these were never out of style. Tall boots have been a classic, fashionable piece for, like, forever. My black, knee-high leather boots are my favorite piece of footwear, and I have worn them to death since getting them around three years ago. But this year, they have been showing up more than ever on the runways and in the fall/winter season collections, especially equestrian-style riding boots and wide-legged foldover boots. Frye boots have been having a moment on TikTok and other online platforms, too. The foldover boots may not be as classic as the rest, but a tall black or brown leather boot is always a good choice, especially if you wear a lot of skirts or dresses. If you invest in a good pair, you can continue to wear them every fall (and winter, and spring) for a long time.

Trench coats

Trench coats! We know what they are, we see them every year, but not many of us own one. If you’ve always wanted to have your spy movie or off-duty European model moment, this is your year. No one can argue that trench coats aren’t a classic piece, but like riding boots, they’ve been all over the runways for this season especially. I’ve been seeing them online more than ever, too. Last year I invested in a long, gray wool trench coat and I have zero regrets. It’s easy to throw on and instantly look put-together and sophisticated, especially if you’re on co-op and going into an office every day. Yes, they are a little dramatic, but they are the perfect fall coat that you can keep forever and will ensure you always look on-trend and fashionable. And who doesn’t love a dramatic fashion moment?

Suiting

Suits may be an essential for businesspeople and lawyers across the globe, but they are also an emerging trend in the fashion world for this fall and winter’s womenswear. Many of the luxury fashion houses included some form of suiting in this season’s runway shows, playing around with color, layering and tailoring. Combined with the fact that it’s election season and presidential candidate Kamala Harris has an impeccable collection of pantsuits, suiting as a fashion movement has gained traction. Plus, has anyone else been seeing the “office siren” aesthetic all over TikTok? I’m not suggesting wearing a pantsuit around campus, but certain pieces like a pair of loose-fitting trousers, an oversized blazer or an eye-catching button-up shirt can add a classic and preppy touch to your outfits while staying on trend this fall.

Note: Although I gave my opinions and styling tips on these pieces, nothing is going to be a classic piece in your wardrobe if you don’t love it or if it doesn’t fit into your style. Choose items that will be wardrobe staples for you because you love them and will wear them no matter what is trending in any given fall. Happy shopping!