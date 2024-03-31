Fading Winter Wonderlands: A Floridian’s Reflection On Boston’s Changing Climate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

As a native of the Sunshine State, the transition of going to college in Boston was a shock in more ways than one. While the welcome cultural differences and bustling city life were expected adjustments, the gradual disappearance of the quintessential New England winter over my four years at Northeastern has been an unforeseen and disheartening realization.

Whenever I used to tell my fellow Floridians that I was moving to Boston to attend college, the most popular response I received was about the freezing winters. People would always ask me how I was planning on dealing with the frigid weather or how my winter shopping was going. My first year of college in 2020 was accompanied by snow storms and heated leggings under jeans. However, as the years have passed, it’s been impossible to not notice the gradual melting away of Boston’s ice-cold reputation.

This year, the contrast has been more evident than ever. One example includes the day school and work were canceled for all Bostonians in anticipation of an intense snow storm that was set to bring a foot of snow to the city. When I woke up the next day after sleeping in, I opened my window expecting to see a beautiful winter wonderland. Instead, all I saw was a cloudy, rainy day. This has been the reality of Boston weather since winter began last year.

Although people who grow up in snowy environments usually despise the winter season and complain about the muddy, wet conditions and shoveling snow from their driveways, I have always had a differing perspective regarding Boston winters. Before moving to Massachusetts, I had only seen snow twice. My understanding of winter was limited to images on holiday cards and the occasional song lyric. Snow was a novelty, a distant wonderland that existed only in Christmas movies. On my first snow day as a freshman student, my roommate and I went outside and built a snowman outside our dorm room. I immediately fell in love with the gorgeous sheet of white covering all of the buildings and trees across the city. I don’t think I’m alone in my sadness at these winter wonderlands passing us Bostonians by. Due to the devastating effects of climate change, stunning snow days might eventually become a concept of the past.

Over the past few decades, Boston’s average winter temperatures have risen steadily, leading to shorter and less severe cold seasons. Snowfall totals have declined, with fewer significant snow storms occurring each year. The picturesque scenes of snow-covered streets and frosty rooftops have become increasingly rare, replaced by a landscape that more closely resembles spring than winter. As a resident of Boston and a concerned citizen, I am acutely aware of the urgent need to address climate change. While the disappearance of snowy winters may seem like a minor inconvenience compared to the broader impacts of rising temperatures, it serves as a tangible reminder of the profound consequences of inaction. It is imperative that we take decisive steps to reduce carbon emissions, transition to renewable energy sources and mitigate the effects of climate change before it is too late. In addition to mourning the loss of a beautiful season in winter, we need to look closer than ever at how we as global citizens can reverse and even one day stop the devastating results of a warming climate.