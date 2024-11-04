Dressing To Impress: What Costumes I Expected To See This Halloween

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

By Taylor Zinnie

Each year around Halloween, a few trends rise to spooky stardom, making up the most popular and commonly-used costumes of the season. From box office hits and viral shows to celebrity looks that took the internet by storm, the costume choices of 2024 will likely reflect the year’s biggest cultural moments. Alongside these fresh trends, you can expect many to revisit iconic, tried-and-true favorites that never go out of style. Here were my predictions of what costumes we would see this Halloween.

Celebrity Chic

Chappell Roan

After the release of her debut album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” last year, Chappell Roan quickly propelled to stardom, becoming the “it girl” of 2024. A crucial part of her allure is the ever-changing, campy stage outfits she wears while performing. From the Governor’s Ball Statue of Liberty costume complete with head-to-toe green body paint to the chain-mail medieval knight’s suit from her performance at the VMAs, there are plenty of opportunities to bring a Roan-inspired look to life. Get ready to see vibrant costumes and white-face drag makeup everywhere this Halloween.

Sabrina Carpenter

Calling all blondes! Sabrina Carpenter made waves this year after “Espresso” dominated the charts and got stuck in our heads all summer. Her staple heart cut-out corsets, platform boots and effortlessly tousled hair make this a promising Halloween costume pick. Plus, Carpenter recently kicked off her “Short n’ Sweet” tour, offering a new array of style inspiration, ruffles and sequins galore.

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan

Brat Summer instantly became an internet sensation, and the Sweat Tour has kept the duo of Charli XCX and Troye Sivan fresh in our minds. Complete with rave sunnies, mini skirts, fitted tanks and, of course, all things “Brat” green, true pop-loving divas can be expected to pay homage to this iconic friendship this Halloween. Not only is this sure to be a popular costume for pairs, but it can be expanded to include the rest of the Charli-verse for groups. Billie Eilish, Lorde, The Dare and more are all on the table for those looking to replicate Charli’s inner circle.

Pop Culture Icons

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

The release of Netflix’s docuseries, “America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” earlier this year reignited public infatuation with one of the most famous cheer squads in sports history. With new interest even leading many fans to recreate their dance choreography, you will certainly see DCC girls all over this year. Known for their signature blue and white uniforms with star accents, this costume is playfully cheeky while still being flattering. Whether you are going solo or making it a group endeavor, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader costume is a fabulous blend of athleticism and glamor.

“Love Island”

The trending show of the summer, “Love Island”-inspired costumes will be a hit this Halloween, allowing fans to recreate the tropical vibes of the warmer months. Any swimsuit, sarong and sunnies paired with the identifiable mic belt is all that is needed to capture the essence of a “Love Island” contestant. Several recognizable characters also emerged from the recent season of “Love Island USA.” You can expect to see Rob-impersonators roaming the streets in overalls and bestie trios channeling the iconic PPG (Leah, Jana and Serena). Whether you are riding solo, adapting it to a couples’ costume or getting your whole girl group involved, this show’s beach party aesthetic is both a simple yet stylish choice.

“Wicked”

Renditions of “The Wizard of Oz” have been a popular Halloween pick among groups for years, but the upcoming release of “Wicked” will surely inspire duos everywhere this year. Whether you lean towards a pop of pink or green, these characters offer timely and recognizable options. The unlikely pair of Elphaba and Glinda will likely be found all over prior to the highly-anticipated movie release.

Back-to-Basics

Cheetah

After TikTok propelled these Edikted micro shorts to virality, you can be sure to see them put to use in cheetah costumes this Halloween. The perfect excuse to display some artistry and creativity, this outfit requires nothing more than a chic feline-like makeup look and a pop pair of ears to be recognizable. This costume could also be the perfect excuse for those looking to add more cheetah print to their closet.

Vampire

A timeless choice for a costume, it wouldn’t be Halloween without the classic vampire. This costume allows for a range of interpretations, letting the wearer dictate whether they will favor minimalism or eye-catching boldness. Also a perfect last-minute outfit, this look can be pulled off using the dark pieces in your closet, accented with some eerie fake blood. Vampires can be expected to maintain unwavering popularity for years to come.

Animal Costumes

A quintessential Halloween favorite, animal costumes are an easy go-to for those looking for a low-effort alternative. The appeal of this choice lies in its simplicity — anything can be matched with a cute pair of ears to pull together the concept. From a playful bunny to the classic black cat, you can repurpose and accessorize any staple you already own for a flattering and fun look. Animal costumes are perfect for ensuring you are confident and comfortable without breaking the bank, making them a popular choice every spooky season.