Ditch the Gift Cards: Unique Gift Ideas for the Guys in Your Life

Shopping can be tricky, especially shopping for the guys in your life. It can feel impossible to figure out what they’ll like and use, stay within budget and find something thoughtful without going overboard. Whether it’s for your dad, boyfriend, brother or a close friend, the struggle to find the perfect gift is real.

A few years ago, I was in a long-term relationship with a guy whose birthday coincided with Christmas, our anniversary and Valentine’s Day within a few weeks of each other. I spent a lot of time brainstorming what gifts to buy for him without being too repetitive.

On top of that, I’m super close to my dad, and while he appreciates every gift my sisters and I get him, he doesn’t always use them—until two years ago, when I nailed it with a French press from Williams Sonoma and sandalwood cologne combo. He still uses them every day, and yes, I’m still proud. So, to help you out this holiday season, I’ve compiled a list of holiday gift ideas for every type of guy and any relationship you may have with them. Hopefully, this inspires you to tackle your year-round shopping like a pro!

Style & Accessories

Starting off strong, accessories and self-care items make great gifts for any guy in your life. Wallets and cardholders will always be appreciated, whether they need a new wallet or just want to mix up their array of nicer accessories. A nice brown leather wallet (or one in their favorite color) is a great option. Try checking out this one from the COACH Outlet (which is only $53 right now!).

Accessories, in general, make great gifts. Whether you want to go a little higher-end and get them a nice watch or cool sneakers, or go more low-key and get them a pair of comfy slippers and some winter essentials like hats, scarves, hoodies or gloves (especially if they like to ski or snowboard), there’s something for everyone.

Regarding self-care, a good cologne—or even a sample kit for those who prefer variety or want to avoid splurging on a single scent—is a great gift for any guy in your life. For example, my dad and I bond over our shared love of sandalwood-scented things, so one year, I snagged him a cool sandalwood cologne from Urban Outfitters for Father’s Day. I can smell it on him whenever I hug him when I come home from college. Cologne also makes a great gift for boyfriends or significant others (and benefits you, too, since you get to smell it whenever you see them).

Finally, skincare (or a skincare gift set like these ones from The Ordinary or Sephora) is both a thoughtful and practical gift. You could pair it with a nice toiletry bag (like this leather one from Amazon). Other good skincare gifts for guys could include a moisturizer/face-wash duo, shaving kits or some nice-smelling aftershave.

Tech Gifts / High-End

If you’re willing to spend a little more on the guys in your life this time around, cameras, headphones and speakers are all great practical options, and he’s sure to get a lot of use out of these items. Polaroid cameras (paired with some Polaroid film) or other digital cameras are a great choice. Beats, Apple or Bose headphones and speakers, while on the pricier end, make a very thoughtful and useful gift as well.

Home & Decor

An underrated category of gifts for guys falls under the home and room decor category, especially if the guy you’re buying for has his own home or apartment. Clocks, posters, candles, blankets or things as random as a watch organizer or a cool dish by the front door for holding their keys are all great options. For example, the Salvador Dalí clocks have recently become popular (like this one from Amazon), and every guy I’ve shown my Salvador Dali clock to has been floored by how cool and funky it is. Comfy blankets and nice candles are things that guys likely won’t buy for themselves too often, but they’re always appreciated. Darker, more woody candles, in particular, are a great choice (like this one from Craft & Kin).

Pro tip: pair a candle with a cool matchbox to form an easy but thoughtful gift duo.

For the Food Enthusiasts

For the foodies and coffee lovers in your life, cooking or coffee-related items are guaranteed to be put to good use. You can never go wrong with a good French press, a solid cutting board or a stainless steel or cast-iron frying pan. If they like coffee, some special holiday coffee blends (like these ones from Peets) paired with a funny or good-quality mug would make a great present and will get them through the New Year when work/school starts again, and they’re chugging coffee every morning.

For the Gym Bros

If the guys you’re shopping for are big gym-goers, massage guns, workout gear, gym clothes, a nice gym bag or even protein powder could make great gifts, especially if they work out on a daily basis (check out this bag from Gymshark, which is only $26 right now!). For couples, buying and going to a workout class together is a fun and unique idea, whether it be a yoga class or something more intense, like Orangetheory. A nice bonding experience or activity is one of the most underrated gifts, in my opinion, and you can share it with them.

Games & Entertainment

For game lovers, LEGO sets, board games, a cool deck of playing cards or high-quality chess or checkers sets make fun and uniquely underrated gifts. LEGOs can be a bit pricier but pose as a fun activity for the person you’re buying to do, and there are hundreds of options online so that you can choose a set tailored to their interests. For an older guy like a father or grandpa, a nice set of chess or checkers (like this marble one from Etsy) for their living room table is another unique and special gift and something you can play with them when you go home for the holidays. If the guy you’re buying for is into art, film or thrifting, a vintage or funny deck of playing cards is a great choice and could also be a good low-commitment gift option (e.g., if you don’t know the guy too well, but still want to get them something thoughtful).

Personalized / Funny Gifts

If all else fails, a personalized gift is an incredibly thoughtful way to show you care about the guys in your life, whether it’s something romantic or more lighthearted and funny.

For a boyfriend, a deck of cards with photos or something you love about them on each card is less expensive but still just as thoughtful a gift option, as well as other personalized items like a framed photo of the two of you or a hoodie with your initial embroidered on the sleeve. For brothers, fathers and guy friends, funny gifts are almost always successful. A T-shirt or mug with a funny message—like “My favorite daughter gave me this” (check out this mug on Amazon)—is a great choice for dads, and funny coffee mugs, in general, are always a good option. A pair of socks with your face on them is also a great and funny gift (I have a friend who gave these to her boyfriend one year, and he loved them), and any gifts relating to puns or inside jokes (or even gag gifts) are great.

One gift in this realm that has been successful for me is a blanket that looks like a burrito or a pepperoni pizza, like this one from Amazon. It’s hilarious and practical, making it a memorable and useful choice.

Ultimately, any gift you give this year will surely be appreciated, as it’s the thought and effort behind the gesture truly matters. Whether it’s something big or small, practical or entertaining, the fact that you took the time to choose a gift with them in mind speaks volumes and will make it meaningful no matter what.