Co-oping in style: Eight Essentials You Need For Your First Corporate Internship

Beginning a new job or internship can be one of the most exciting and daunting things ever, and the dreaded question of what to wear is often the first thing that crosses one’s mind. With new trends and aesthetics popping up constantly, it can be difficult to know what style is appropriate for you, your workplace and HR (I’m looking at you, office sirens). With that in mind, as a veteran intern, I’ve done my best to compile eight tried-and-true staples you need to get started on creating your first-ever corporate capsule wardrobe. From one business casual lover to another, these are the perfect winter workwear essentials to keep you warm and stylish that won’t break the bank.

A Classic Wool Coat

A staple every East Coast transplant knows to be the key to surviving winter, a wool coat is something you probably already own a variation of. While a casual puffer might have been perfect for getting you to your classes and back, a sleeker midi coat might be the ideal investment piece to get you through your chilly morning commute. Opt for neutral colors and aim for natural fibers such as wool or cashmere to keep you as warm as possible. This coat from Aritzia could be a great option!

Styling Tip: Play with silhouettes! While a structured coat can add a more polished finish to your outfit, a looser and larger overcoat might be just the touch of fun your outfit needs!

A Matching Suit Set

Blazers and trousers are as traditional as office wear comes, and they are definite necessities. Still,these don’t have to be boring! While it’s best to stick to neutrals to ensure versatility for all occasions, mix, match and have fun playing around with different textures and fits to get a sense of what you feel comfortable in! Check out these trousers from Abercrombie!

Styling Tip: Patterns can be neutral, too! With the right tones and shades, a muted plaid or striped set can be the perfect addition to an otherwise monotonous outfit!

A Mock Neck Top

If there’s one article on this list I would most like to make a case for, it would be a ribbed, mock neck top. It is the perfect base layer for any corporate outfit, with a neckline conservative enough to work in any environment. Opt for a neutral color like a black or charcoal for maximum wearability. Also, find a piece with short sleeves to ensure that different articles can be worn over it and removed depending on the temperature of your workplace. This top from the GAP could be a great, affordable choice!

Styling Tip: Pair this under a crew-neck sweater for a unique pop of color, or under a slim-fit button-down for additional texture!

A Heeled Boot

While the buckled biker boots took the fashion world by storm this past year, they might not be as appropriate for the office. Forgo the buckles and instead opt for a sleeker, tighter boot of your length preference to combine comfort with style. A leather or suede boot can elevate any look in and out of the office, and a skintight fit will ensure warmth and the ability to wear said boots under most trouser fits. This pointed-toe boot from Mango could be the perfect shoe to streamline your outfit!

Styling Tip: Pair these with fleece-lined tights to wear with a midi dress or skirt, even in the grueling New England weather!

Simple Accessories

When it comes to jewelry, less is usually more in corporate settings. While jewelry can be the perfect addition to spice up a boring corporate outfit, ensuring that your accessories aren’t overly ostentatious is essential until this is an environment and work culture you are familiar with. The unfortunate truth is that, especially as a young woman entering the workforce for the first time, how you present yourself does matter. Misconceptions may occur if you are decked out in loud logos or designer from the onset, which may detract from your work, irrespective of its quality. En route jewelry has some great options to check out!

Styling Tip: Working off of your undertone, find the metal that works best for you and stick with it. A simple, neutral-toned watch and a pair of simple hoops or studs might be the perfect investment to start your workwear collection!

A Belt

Your belt does more than just hold up your pants. These often overlooked articles can add color, texture and structure to your outfit without distracting from it. A wider belt can highlight and define your waistline, while a slimmer belt pairs well over a midi skirt or dress. The best part is that these pieces often aren’t too pricey; more unique pieces can be found online through secondhand storefronts like Depop and TheRealReal!

Styling Tip: Try a fun texture or wider width over your sweaters to add shape and flare to what might otherwise be a less-dimensional look!

A Handbag

Sourcing the perfect bag for any occasion can be tricky, especially when it’s for work. The same principle as above should apply, however. Regarding your work bag, it’s important to avoid loud logos as much as possible. Instead, opt for space and durability. Classic colors like camel or navy are perfect, and materials like leather and canvas are best to ensure wearability and durability.

Styling Tip: While you should opt for a neutral color to ensure versatility, your bag is something you can have fun with! Try tying a fun scarf around the handle or adding small charms to give your bag some personality!

Getting started on your collection of corporate attire may seem daunting (and pricey), but it doesn’t have to be! With so many deals around the holiday season, a good tip is often hunting for pieces outside their season to get the best prices.

Additionally, while sourcing quality goods in materials like leather and suede may seem difficult, try checking through local consignment or thrift stores to support local businesses and find unique fabrics and materials that will last you a lifetime!

Happy shopping, and happy interning!