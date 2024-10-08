The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Fall has officially sprung into action, and with the leaves finally shifting colors and gracefully falling from the trees, so has the apple, straight out of Charlie XCX’s album, “Brat.” Summer has officially ended, and out with it, brat summer.

While I hope everyone continues to accept their imperfections and embrace the chaos of brat summer, it is time for a musical shift from the get-up-and-dance, upbeat electropop to the waltz-around-the-park indie rock tunes of Phoebe Bridgers. If you’re looking for a soft, whimsical tune to be the background sound of your 2024 fall, transferring from the brat summer train to the Phoebe Bridgers fall line is just for you.

Alongside the cooling weather and the color shifts, fall epitomizes feelings of nostalgia and reflection. This year, I’m all about listening to music that captures the moody and melancholy vibe of the season, and Phoebe Bridgers’ haunting melodies and emotionally resonant lyrics align perfectly with the ambiance that the fall season brings.

The combination of musical themes that touch on heartache and change with the softness of her voice mirrors the emotional nature of fall just right, and it’s the perfect soundtrack for any seasonal activity. The emotional turmoil is exhilarating and feels like a comforting blanket to release otherwise vulnerable emotions. Her music is touching, and her songs make most of my fall playlists.

Here are 10 recommendations for new and old Phoebe listeners for this fall (in no particular order of preference):

It’s right in the name. This song truly evokes the feelings of summer ending and transitioning back to school after spending months at home. When I listen to this song, I resonate most closely with the line, “You never know how far from home you’re feelin’ / until you watch the shadows cross the ceiling,” because it conveys a sense of emotional introspection. It perfectly captures the feeling of moving away from home that comes with the changing of seasons.

I just love the melody of this song and how storytelling is integrated into the progression of it. The portrayal of a woman venturing for something larger than herself after the hardships she has faced is almost magical, and the line, “said she knows she lived through it to get to this moment,” is truly heartwarming.

There is no song that better captures the experience of deeply loving someone, yet feeling misunderstood. If you’re looking for a tune that encapsulates the vulnerability that comes with love and the pain of your feelings being neglected, add this to your fall playlist immediately.

I can’t say enough about this song. It is just so hauntingly beautiful. The intense progression and climax towards the end of the song grasp the pain of endings just right.

Another Phoebe song I could listen to on repeat for hours. Having fallen victim to a savior complex myself, this song is a beautiful representation of what it feels like to seek out a relationship with someone you think you can help as a way to avoid dealing with your own problems. It depicts finding a sense of purpose through helping others but highlights the painful consequences as well.

An absolute classic. The autumnal tune of this song conveys the whimsy of sitting in a park and reading a book while the leaves fall around you.

This song is just right for the fall, as its tune is so eerie and creepy.

This is a soft, slow and beautiful song. It’s the perfect majestic addition to your fall playlist.

I love how this song explores the complexities of being an observer in life rather than a participant, watching relationships prosper while feeling so disconnected. This song is so emotionally resonant, and the line, “In a room full of people / watching the world from the sidelines,” captures what it feels like to be the observer just flawlessly.

The beat of this song is traditionally different from Bridgers’ songs, and I love it. It’s a perfect combination of vulnerability and excitement.