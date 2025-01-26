Before You Sign: A Boston Student’s Guide to Leasing and Tenant Rights

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Look around at your friends: Is everyone buzzing about where they’ll be living next year? Whether you’re renewing a lease or starting fresh in a new apartment, one thing’s for sure: you should feel confident in what you’re signing. Your housing agreement isn’t just a piece of paper; it’s your safety net, your financial commitment and your home for the next year.

Let me preface this by saying I’m not giving legal advice here. What I am offering is a guide; a way to help you navigate your tenant rights and make informed decisions. This is your chance to avoid surprises, so grab your laptop and let’s break it down together.

Subletting 101

If you’re subletting, understanding the terms of your housing agreement is crucial. Here’s some basic vocab to help:

Sublease: When a tenant rents their space to another person for part of their lease.

Sublessor: The original tenant renting out the property.

Sublessee: The person moving in under this arrangement.

In Boston, most leases run for a full year. If you know you’ll only be in town for part of that time, subletting can save you money and stress. For example, if you’re here from September through December and then moving for a spring internship, subletting is a great option. But don’t just jump in; make sure the terms are clear and the sublease is approved by the landlord.

Know Your Rights

If you’re leasing a new apartment, it’s just as important to know your rights as a tenant. These are your protections under Massachusetts law:

Protection Against Discrimination: Landlords can’t deny you housing based on your race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, military service, disability or if you have kids.

Protection Against Unlawful Entry: Your landlord can’t barge into your apartment without your permission unless they have a legal eviction order.

Protection Against Retaliation: If you exercise your legal rights, like reporting unsafe conditions, your landlord can’t punish you by raising your rent.

Right to a Safe Home: You deserve a livable space. During Boston’s brutal winters, your landlord must keep the temperature at least 68°F.

Protection Against Utility Shut-Offs: Landlords can’t shut off your utilities except temporarily during emergencies or repairs.

These aren’t just rules; they’re your foundation for feeling secure in your home.

Finances: What You Should Know

Before you sign that lease, get ready for the upfront costs. In Boston, this typically includes:

First and last month’s rent

Security deposit (usually a month’s rent)

Realtor’s fee

Credit check and key fees

If one of your roommates backs out, the group may lose their deposits, so make sure everyone is committed. Pay close attention to deadlines set by your landlord or realtor and ensure all documents are signed on time. Trust me, nothing is more stressful than a last-minute scramble to pull together paperwork.

Location

Think about where your place will be located. Is it close to school or work? Will you have to carry your groceries a long way or navigate public transportation with them? Where is your nearest doctor’s office? Do you have places to eat or shop around you? Usually, as you get closer in proximity to all of these things, your place may get more expensive. Consider what you’re willing to give up: saved money or greater comfort.

Location is more than just convenience; it can influence your daily routine and overall quality of life. Weigh the trade-offs carefully and decide what is worth prioritizing for you.

Choose Roommates Wisely

Let’s talk about roommates. Living with friends can sound fun, but make sure you’re on the same page about lifestyle habits. Are they clean? Respectful? Responsible? Set ground rules for chores, quiet hours and having guests over preemptively.

Also, remember this: if one roommate breaks the lease agreement, you could all face the consequences. Choose wisely; your peace of mind depends on it.

Final Thoughts: Don’t Sign Blindly

Here’s my golden rule: know your rights, read every document, take pictures of everything and don’t rush to sign. Finding housing can feel overwhelming, especially as Sept. 1 looms closer. But take a deep breath; this process deserves your full attention.

Speaking from both research and personal experience, I can confidently say this: housing is more than just a roof over your head. It’s your sanctuary, your study space and your personal slice of Boston life. I’ve learned firsthand how confusing lease agreements can be and how much smoother things go when you’re prepared.

So take your time, ask questions and advocate for yourself. You’ve got this. Happy house hunting!