A Holiday Gift Guide: Perfect Picks For The Girls That Have Everything

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Holiday shopping for friends and family is stressful enough, but finding the perfect gift for the girls who seem to have it all adds an extra challenge. Here is a list of some unique gift ideas that the beloved women in your life likely do not already own.

1. Anything personalized (can vary)

When an item is personalized, it makes gift-giving so much more meaningful and special. Whether it has a person’s initials or full name, it adds that extra touch that makes the item memorable. You can personalize almost anything, from adorable lip balms to hairbrushes. Some companies offer personalized pajamas and pillowcases. Anything you can imagine, personalized with a name, makes for an underrated and unique gift.

2. Diptyque candle ($45-$220)

Though on the pricier side, Diptyque candles are top-tier. They are long-lasting and smell amazing. With different sizes and gift sets available based on your price range and in depth descriptions of each candle’s scent, it’s easy to find the perfect gift.

3. Perfume sampler set (can vary)

As a fragrance lover, I always enjoy receiving a new scent or testers as gifts. While perfume sets can range in cost, with higher-end brands being very expensive, there are plenty of budget-friendly choices available. Stores like Urban Outfitters, Sephora, Phlur and Nest offer several affordable options.

4. Vintage handbag (can vary)

A vintage handbag from a thrift or a higher-end vintage store makes an incredible gift. Not only does it guarantee a one-of-a-kind gift that no one else will receive, but the person you are buying it for definitely will not have it. Second-hand and lower-cost vintage stores such as Goodwill and Depop are great options for an inexpensive yet cute and stylish bag. If you are looking for a nicer bag, platforms like The RealReal and higher-end curated thrift stores will have a great selection.

5. Lexxola glasses case ($88)

This is the perfect gift for girls with awful eyesight who still love to be fashionable. This glasses case is great for traveling or as a stylish and on-trend storage device for glasses and other accessories.

6. Passport cover (can vary)

This is the most ideal and useful gift for the travel-obsessed girl in your life. It is a fantastic travel item that keeps their passport safe and comes in many versatile options to match their style.

7. A kettle (can vary)

Why not make hot beverages in style? Whether it’s a housewarming, birthday, wedding or holiday gift, a kettle is suitable for many occasions, making it a flexible and reliable choice. It’s a practical, thoughtful and functional choice that is perfect for daily use while adding a bit of charm to the recipient’s kitchen.

Happy shopping!