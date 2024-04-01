This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

With releases from some of the industry’s biggest names, 2023 was a strong year for music. Though the dust has barely settled from last year’s string of hits, 2024 is already shaping up to be another crescendo in the music world. With the announcement of an upcoming album from Taylor Swift and the introduction to Beyoncé’s new country era, this year is guaranteed to have its share of chart-toppers and genre-defining drops. There is so much to look forward to whether long-awaited comebacks or promising new debuts; we are on the brink of a string of highly-anticipated releases. While plenty of music is coming out outside of this list, I have created a release calendar, so you won’t miss the biggest mainstream album drops. Get ready to crank up the volume and refresh your playlist as I guide you through what’s in store for the next few months of music.

March

Before looking too far into the future, let’s recap musical contributions made in March. The final week of the month alone marked the release of a handful of albums, most notably Beyoncé’s entrance into the country genre with “COWBOY CARTER.” Last month did not fail to satisfy our ears with drops from all corners of the music industry. With releases from Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande, Shakira and more, there was something for everyone to enjoy no matter what tunes you’re into.

March 1

Faye Webster – “Underdressed at the Symphony”

ScHoolboy Q – “BLUE LIPS”

March 8

Ariana Grande – “eternal sunshine”

Bleachers – “Bleachers”

March 15

Justin Timberlake – “Everything I Thought It Was”

Kacey Musgraves – “Deeper Well”

March 22

Shakira – “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”

March 29

Beyoncé – “COWBOY CARTER”

Enrique Iglesias – “FINAL (Vol.2)”

mgk & Trippie Redd – “genre : sadboy”

Sheryl Crow – “Evolution”

April

There is a lot to be excited about in April for music lovers. After all, who could forget Taylor Swift’s big reveal of her upcoming 11th studio album during her Grammy acceptance speech? Aside from Swift’s anxiously awaited release, several artists will also make returns after keeping fans waiting for years. This will be a month of music you don’t want to miss. Prepare to discover new favorites and rediscover old ones as April unfolds.

April 5

Conan Gray – “Found Heaven”

Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign – “VULTURES 3”

Lizzy McAlpine – “Older”

Vampire Weekend – “Only God Was Above Us”

April 12

girl in red – “I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!”

Maggie Rogers – “Don’t Forget Me”

April 19

Pearl Jam – “Dark Matter”

Taylor Swift – “THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT”

May

While it’ll be difficult to top April’s musical offerings, May holds its own promise of long-awaited albums set to drop. With summer on the horizon, these releases will set the stage for the sun-soaked months ahead. From Dua Lipa’s dance-pop hits to Wallows’ laid-back indie tunes, the music of May will serve as the perfect soundtrack to the summertime memories ahead.

May 3

Dua Lipa – “Radical Optimism”

Sia – “Reasonable Woman”

May 10

Kings of Leon – “Can We Please Have Fun”

Scotty McCreery – “Rise & Fall”

May 17

Cage The Elephant – “Neon Pill”

Twenty One Pilots – “Clancy”

ZAYN – “Room Under the Stairs”

May 24

Lenny Kravitz – “Blue Electric Light”

Wallows – Model

May 31

Ben Platt – “Honeymind”

Maya Hawke – “Chaos Angel”

Summer

As the days grow longer and the temperatures rise, anticipation mounts for new music to accompany our summertime activities. Though releases taking place in the warmer months are still uncertain, there are still a few scheduled drops to refresh our playlists. This summer, you can expect a comeback album from Cigarettes After Sex and the latest addition to a stream of releases from Meghan Trainor. Stay on the lookout for the sounds of summer coming your way.

June 7

Bon Jovi – “Forever”

– “Forever” Meghan Trainor – “Timeless”

July 12