While Boston is a city of wonder, imagination and bliss, it does not come without its faults. This historical hot spot in the United States has a lot to offer, but in this economy, a lot of it is outside of our budgets. Admittedly, being a Northeastern student in Boston does not lend itself easily to budgeting. It’s not always generous to those in lower tax brackets, and at times, it can feel isolating and overwhelming to not be able to participate in a place with so much to do. The city is exciting, and there are so many fun activities, the majority of which, unfortunately, are not free or cheap. However, there are still many activities that are affordable for those of us living on a budget.

To start, the museum scene in Boston is fantastic. The Museum of Fine Arts right near the Northeastern campus offers free admission for all Northeastern students. This is a great way to familiarize yourself with different types of art across both cultures and time periods. Similarly, Northeastern students also get the perk of going to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum free of charge. Gardner’s house offers a rich display of her aesthetic vision, one not exempt from cohesion and style. If you’re more of a history buff, head over for a free trip to the USS Constitution Museum to learn about the research, documents and records behind ships like the USS Constitution (not to be confused with the U.S. Constitution).

Beyond education and outside the classroom, there are ways to make the most of your academic career here at Northeastern. With a plethora of opportunities, it can be overwhelming to know where to start, so we’ll start you out with some basics. Firstly, your professors are great resources. Not only can they offer emotional support and kindness, they also want what’s best for you, and if asked, they can inform you on any potential research and experiential opportunities in Boston. Even better, if they know you well enough, they can offer you opportunities tailored to what interests you specifically. In addition to your professors, college is a perfect time to go abroad. Traveling internationally or even within the U.S. is a privilege; however, Northeastern has created methods to make this more accessible. The Global Experience Office (GEO) is the primary place to go when seeking out the chance to study abroad. Their comprehensive website can guide you to a program best for you and where to apply. GEO also offers scholarships that take under an hour to apply for that can help to minimize costs in addition to the financial aid package you may receive from the University.

For recreational endeavors in the city, a good Red Sox game at Fenway Park is always a fan favorite in the fall; the student discount making the tickets under $10 is just a blissful bonus. For fashion lovers, thrifting is always a fun and inexpensive way to kill time in Boston; the Goodwill in Roxbury is a hidden treasure chest for thrifters in the city. If you’re wanting to reconnect with nature after spending time in such an urban environment, hiking the Freedom Trail is an absolute must. As a sweet treat enthusiast, I also find it important to mention the countless adorable bakeries in Chinatown that offer a plethora of delicious treats for baddies on a budget. If you look around, there is something for everyone in Boston; finding affordable ways to invest your time is difficult, but where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Another key part to a broke life in Boston is finding meals that leave your mouth watering and stomach full. A good place to start near campus is Thornton’s on Huntington Avenue. This quaint restaurant offers a quirky ambiance and quality food at reasonable prices. It’s the perfect brunch spot for you and your crew to gossip. For dinner, Empire Garden in ChinaTown is unbeatable. Formerly a global theater in the early 1900’s, it has detailed art and extravagant decor worth taking in while you eat a Chinese style dish. The meals of both these establishments range from about $10-20 per person, all while offering savory or sweet bliss depending on your mood.

On top of just navigating day-to-day activities and life in Boston, it can also be difficult to navigate interactions as someone who does not have lots of money. Boston is an expensive city and has a reputation for attracting wealthy people, and if you’ve ever had to converse with someone who was notably richer than you, you know that these conversations can be difficult at best and grueling at worst. There are a couple of ways in which these interactions can be handled, one of which is silence. Now, by no means am I saying to be quiet in the presence of those who are wealthier than you. Rather, I am saying that you are not under any obligation to explain any component of yourself to others. If you are talking to someone and a topic involving wealth comes up that makes you uncomfortable, oftentimes silence is an easy way to avoid spewing out an awkward sentence. If you do not actively wish to speak, do not feel the need to; at the end of the day, you have to put your comfort first.

If silence is not the way to go, it is important to go into these occasionally tricky situations with some perspective. Regardless of how much money you do or do not have, no one you are speaking to is better than you. You are deserving of every conversation you engage in and every seat you sit in, and this is something crucial to remind yourself of before entering situations that may make you fiscally uncomfortable.

As two baddies from low-income backgrounds ourselves, we’ve found some ins and outs that hopefully you can use to your advantage. In doing so, you can make the most of your time at Northeastern University and in the city of Boston, allowing you to feel like, at the very least, you’ve spent your college years creating worthwhile stories.