Are you a college student in an expensive city? Do you want to enjoy your time traveling solo without breaking the bank? Don’t worry, I got you. Gathered through my experiences traveling to visit my friends and family, I’ve created this list of tips to help you live your best life — without draining your bank account.

APPS & WEBSITES

A great first step is looking into some of these websites and apps. Some will even help you plan your entire trip based on your budget!

FLIGHTS

Before you book a flight, check out these steps! You might be able to book it for cheaper.

On Google Flights, choose your starting point and click explore. You can zoom out on the map after and find cheaper flights to your destination.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays are the cheapest days to book.

Always check which airlines have student discounts.

Depart on a Wednesday if possible for a cheaper ticket price.

Flight prices are usually lower six weeks before departure.

HOTELS

Finding a reasonably priced hotel can be tricky. Make sure to follow these tips to pay only what you need to!

Consider staying in motels. If you only need the basics, they’re cheaper than a regular hotel.

Save up points so you can use them on later stays.

If you work, check for your company’s corporate discount codes.

Test if the hotel you’ve chosen will price match with other, cheaper options.

Check-in at the end of the day (some hotels have a cheaper room upgrade at that time).

EXTRA

If you are more open-minded when planning a trip, consider these suggestions.

Take advantage of public transportation whenever possible.

Consider taking road trips. Not only is driving more affordable than flying, but you can also pass the time listening to your throwbacks and road trip playlist!

Choose local spots over tourist ones. A local restaurant, for example, will likely be cheaper than one known for tourism, as the more popular places tend to bump up their prices.

Ask for recommendations from residents.

It’s important to know how to save money when possible. This list will help you do just that. Take care of your wallet by using discount codes and other tricks. But most importantly, enjoy some YOU time. You deserve it.

Bon voyage!