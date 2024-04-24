Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Do you want to enjoy the best food and cuisine around the city, but don’t know where to start? I’m excited to share the top twenty places that have the best food I’ve eaten while living in New York City! Formal restaurants, cafes, quick grabs ranging from Italian to Brazilian cuisine – this list has a lot to choose from!

RESTAURANTS

Some spots to go sit down and have a delicious experience!

  • Rosemary’s
  • Olio e Píu
  • Gnocco
  • Gen – Korean Barbeque
  • Berimbau – Brazilian Kitchen
  • El Coco
  • Serafina

CAFES

At these places you can grab a nice drink or pastry! They’re also nice places to relax, read a book, catch up with some friends, or even just do your homework.

  • Blue Stripes Cocoa Shop
  • Mon Cheri Crepe
  • The Grey Dog
  • Padoca
  • Maman
  • La Cabra
  • 787 Coffee

FAST FOOD / QUICK GRABS

If you’re in a rush these places will definitely satisfy your hunger.

  • Petiscos Brazuca
  • Empanada Mama
  • Döner Haus
  • Naya
  • Merci Market
  • Sweet Chick

Potentially, there are so many spots you’ve written down in your notes app and either somehow never end up going to or can’t decide on. This list will tell you exactly which places are worth the visit. Make your stomach happy and leave you satisfied!

Bon appétit!

