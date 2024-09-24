On a (Coffee) Grind: Cutest Cafes to Study at in NYC

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

Sometimes all you need is a sweet treat and a nice atmosphere to help yourself focus on the new semester’s workload. As classes start back up, searching for the newest, cutest cafes in the city has been my mission. I always work better in cafes, and it’s become a form of self-care to visit. So here are some cafes in the city that are great for studying or if you want to go and check out something new!

Lucky Lucky Cafe: 21 E 13th St

This new art-inspired cafe is the perfect place to have study dates with friends. They have beautiful drinks and many bites ranging from monkey bread to pizza. Originally housed inside the Happy Go Lucky Exhibit in 2018, Lucky Lucky Cafe and the Happy Go Lucky Exhibit opened the cafe on 13th St in August 2024. The cafe’s aesthetic and wide range of food and drinks make this place a must-try in the city.

Ole & Steen: 873 Broadway

Ole & Steen is one of my go-to’s when I want to study at a cafe near my classes. Located in the heart of Union Square, Ole & Steen creates the perfect ambiance for a nice study session. One important factor when I want to study somewhere is that the seats must be comfortable. At this cafe, they not only have super comfortable seating but also a quiet area that helps with focusing while grinding out assignments.

Ariston Flowers & Cafe: 78 Fifth Ave

For either the perfect cafe date or study session, Ariston Flowers & Cafe is the way to go. A flower shop and cafe in one create the perfect ambiance for any opportunity. Being on the larger side of a cafe, you’re able to find the perfect spot to sit down with a nice cup of coffee and a sweet treat. This dreamy spot knows how to do pastries and petals right!

As the new semester is slowly getting comfortable within our schedules and assignments start rolling in, the perfect way to get on your coffee grind is to plan a study session at one of these amazing cafes.