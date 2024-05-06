The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As an acting student living in one of the greatest cities in the world for art and entertainment, it is tempting to spend every last dime on going to see shows and attending events. In reality though on a college student’s budget, you have to really pick and choose what shows you are willing to spend your money on. Since living here though I have been exposed to the many resources we have in this amazing city to make live theatre more easily accessible on a budget.
Today Tix
-
Today Tix is a great place to find discounted Broadway tickets for shows. Most shows running on broadway allow tickets to be bought off of Today Tix. Tickets on Today Tix can be up to 80% off.
Broadway Roulette
-
Broadway Roulette is another great resource for discounted tickets. The way Broadway Roulette works is you buy a ticket at a highly discounted price then Broadway Roulette will pick a show for you to see. This is a fun way to see a Broadway show if you don’t have a specific idea in mind of what you want to see.
AMC
-
If you are looking to see a movie AMC has great student discount prices for movie tickets. AMC also offers $5 Tuesdays where you can see a movie for only $5.
40 for under 40
-
For people under the age of 40, the Met Opera offers tickets on Fridays for $40. The Metropolitan Opera is such a fun night to dress up with friends and spend a Friday night.
Playwrights Horizons
-
Playwrights Horizons offers student memberships and young adult memberships. These are both free to join. Student memberships qualify you to see any show at playwrights horizons for only $10 a ticket.