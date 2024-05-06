The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

As an acting student living in one of the greatest cities in the world for art and entertainment, it is tempting to spend every last dime on going to see shows and attending events. In reality though on a college student’s budget, you have to really pick and choose what shows you are willing to spend your money on. Since living here though I have been exposed to the many resources we have in this amazing city to make live theatre more easily accessible on a budget.