Exposing My Hidden Gems: My Favorite Beauty Shops In NYC

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

The big corporate beauty shops in New York City can sometimes feel more like a club than a place to buy your favorite beauty products. Pushing and shoving just to get a serum bottle for your skincare routine isn’t very appealing, and the chaos when it comes to shopping in NYC is hardly ever talked about.

I only use Korean skincare when it comes to my skin care routine, which can be an issue when trying to track it down in a storefront in the big city. After a long and tiring search, I have found my go-to spots to buy my skincare and beauty products in the city while avoiding the chaotic crowd of Soho on a Saturday afternoon.

Eve Beauty Source Union Square

This small beauty shop next to Strand on Broadway has everything you need, from wigs to oils. The outside may look small, but once you step inside there are floor-to-ceiling shelves stacked with your favorite beauty products. They carry whatever you need for your hair, skin, or even your jewelry box. The store has become my go-to spot in the city whenever I need something to add to my routine.

Ume Cosme

Located on the streets of K-Town in NYC, this shop has every K-Beauty product that you need. Organized with labels to tell you what each product helps with, this little gem is amazing for all your skincare needs. They also sell a variety of other products, like gel polishes and little plushies.

Teso Life

With locations in the Lower East Side, K-Town, Queens, and Brooklyn, Teso Life has to be one of the best beauty stores out there. Their shelves are stacked with viral Korean skin care and makeup, with packaging inspired by your favorite animations. The shop sells not only beauty products but also a variety of snacks and knick-knacks.

As I navigated the city to find hideouts from the big-name beauty stores of Soho, I ran into some pretty amazing little gems. If you ever find yourself in NYC, make sure to try something new and check them out.