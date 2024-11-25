This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at New School chapter.

As Halloween comes to an end, New York City’s winter villages start to defrost for the upcoming season. The best part of winter in the city has to be the villages with cute little shops and amazing sweet treats. If you find yourself in the Big Apple this chilly winter, the Bryant Park Winter Village and Union Square Holiday Market are a must-try; and here’s why:

Bryant Park Winter Village

Bryant Park should already be on your list if you are visiting NYC, but the Winter Village is something that you shouldn’t miss out on. During the summers and springs, the field at the park is turned into an outside movie theater; whereas in the winter, it is turned into a perfect winter wonderland. From ice skating to sipping hot chocolate in the lodge, there are endless amounts of things to do at the Bryant Park Winter Village.

The winter village is open from 11 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 8 PM on weekends. With skating available until midnight through most of December.

Union Square Winter Market

At the heart of Union Square, during the harsh winters, there is a beautiful winter market where you can shop and feast to keep you warm. The Union Square Winter Market has 185 different vendors selling the best holiday gifts and the most amazing food in the city. Each item is made by local artists, craftspeople, and businesses. If you find yourself in the heart of Union Square, this is a must-do in the city during the holiday season.

The market is open from 11 AM to 8 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 8 PM on weekends.