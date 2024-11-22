Bryant Park vs Union Square: Which Holiday Market Reigns Supreme?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s almost the holiday season, and that means it’s time to hit up one of the many winter wonderlands in New York filled with food, knick-knacks, and artisan crafts.

I’ve heard a lot about Bryant Park’s Winter Village in Instagram reels and TikToks telling me that I have got to go ice skating there before Christmas. Unfortunately, I cannot ice skate — the few times I’ve set foot on the rink have ended with frustration and bruises. That said, if you do know how to ice skate, it’s $25 for admission and rental skates!

I mostly went to Bryant Park to browse the insane food options I’ve seen on social media and to maybe pick up a trinket or two. I went with one of my best friends as a little activity to distract ourselves from finals. It’s a short train ride from The New School and certainly doesn’t have to be an all-day activity unless you want it to be. We went around noon on a Saturday and the village was packed with people. It was slightly difficult to see the food and goods being sold, and it felt like we were taking one step every minute. Because of that, we didn’t end up buying anything. And trust me — any opportunity to buy a trinket or sweet treat, I’ll take. That being said, there are some restaurant booths I would love to try. I got a glimpse of some of the “viral” food like the pasta made in a wheel of cheese or sandwiches where the cheese is pre-melted and then spread onto the bread. It’s worth checking out if you’re a foodie — there are plenty of options to explore.

Another popular, though still lesser-known, winter market at Union Square exceeded my expectations. Maybe because I pass through so often, I never saw Union Square as overly charming. It’s beautiful, but it has less of a casual hang-out vibe than, say, Washington Square. However, I must say that purely based on my one experience with Bryant Park, Union Square’s Winter Market is a more enjoyable experience. Firstly, there were significantly fewer people. I could actually walk more than three feet without getting stuck behind someone. We were able to look more carefully at what was being sold and I found some solid gift ideas for my family back home. It felt more genuine because we could connect with the vendors and ask questions about their art, rather than spend our time trying our best to push through the crowd to get to the next place as soon as possible. In terms of food, there are fewer booths than in Bryant Park. I was craving something fried and cheesy, so I bought a mozzarella empanada from Empanada Papa.

For $5, it was up to my standards. It wasn’t too oily or over-fried and the cheese pull was incredible. There are also the more classic options like beef and chicken, but the spinach and mozzarella one was also amazing according to my friend. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to do some skating, there’s no rink at Union Square. But if you’re looking to do some quick window-shopping and get some cozy food, I’d say it’s just as good an option as Bryant Park.

Overall, I’m hoping that going to Bryant Park on a weekday in the future will mean less foot traffic. I would love to go at night to see their beautiful Christmas tree all lit up.

Based on my own first experiences, I would give Bryant Park’s Winter Village a 6.5/10 and Union Square’s Holiday Market a 7/10. Both are worth visiting this holiday season!