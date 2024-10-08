10 Ways to Spice Up An Outfit Despite the NYC Chill

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is officially here, and that means it’s finally time for New York to start cooling down. But that doesn’t mean your outfits have to. Here’s ten ways to accessorize or dress up an outfit for that chilly walk to class.

1. Bows

Bows have been trending for quite a while now, especially with the rise of the “coquette” aesthetic. Of course, tying them in your hair will always look adorable, but adding them to more than just simple hairstyles will level up any basic sweater-and-jeans combo.

2. Knee-High boots

Yes, thanks to the “Christian Girl Autumn” meme, it’s no surprise that knee-high boots would make it onto this list. You don’t always have to go for the older cousin-at-Thanksgiving look, though. Styling them with an off-the-shoulder top can help avoid that (although the Christian Girl Autumn woman does have amazing style).

3. Berry-toned flushes

When it comes to accessorizing, most people forget the role makeup can play in pulling together your outfit. Lately, I’ve found that the beauty space is somewhat moving away from the natural, barely there, “clean girl aesthetic” makeup looks. While these looks are definitely gorgeous, experimenting with eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick is a great way to add a bit of edge or uniqueness to your outfit. Opt for berry-toned blushes and lip oils for an “It’s 60 degrees out, and I was just kissed” vibe.

4. Trinket-ing

I think it’s safe to say that a lot of us are self-proclaimed trinket girls. Personally, my space is littered with Sonny Angels, old letters, and Miffy. That being said, carrying some of your trinkets around with you is so fun and girly! Attach charms, keychains, the free pins you get at university events (amazing, by the way), and anything else to your bag! Jane Birkin-fying your purse or backpack has become a huge trend on TikTok, for good reason. Hearing those little trinkets jingle as you walk gives your outfit a personal touch.

5. sweet treat o’Clock

Fragrance plays a huge role in curating my mood, perception, and my personal favorite: my vibe. While it’s not necessary to go out and buy a new perfume for each season, having scents that you associate specifically with this chilly time of the year can add a nice sentimental touch, even if you’re wearing a normal outfit. Gourmand scents like vanilla, cinnamon, chai, or pumpkin are perfect for your sweet treat run and a 10 a.m. lecture.

6. Skirts on top of skirts on top of skirts

Semi-sheer lacy or tulle maxi skirts may seem impractical during the summertime, but the weather is cool enough now to layer a bunch on top of each other for an asymmetrical and edgy look.

7. Bundle up

Feel a breeze coming on? Try a bulky scarf. Though it may look slightly ridiculous at first, play around with the shaping, texture, or pattern. Soft, pastel-toned flannels are great for a stroll through Central Park with a cup of tea, while ash white or ash gray are perfect for the ride back from an upscale dinner.

8. Wait, Are hats still cool?

This one might be controversial, but hats… are not purely for functionality. Listen, I know that, unfortunately, we cannot all be hat girlies (like myself). That being said, it can’t hurt to play around with different silhouettes. If you’re unsure, head to your nearest thrift shop and experiment with berets or newsboy hats. Who knows, maybe you’ve been a hat girlie all along but just never gave them a chance.

9. more than just basic tights

While black sheer tights offer a timeless and classic look, patterned, lace, or pastel tones can add an edgy or retro look when worn under a skirt or dress.

10. the canadian tux

Denim on denim is a slightly controversial topic, but if done well, I think the Canadian Tux can give a woodsy and somewhat editorial vibe, like if a lumberjack went to Paris Fashion Week. Combine the same wash of denim with contrasting silhouettes, and you’re all set.