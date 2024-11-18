Your Next Manicure: The 5 Cutest Nail Design Trends Right Now

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

I love getting my nails done, but I feel like every time I get them, I find myself wishing I would’ve chosen a different design after I’ve had them for a week. I have a Pinterest board overflowing with nail designs, so here are my five favorite trends I’ve seen in nail designs recently! Hopefully these will help you pick a design you’ll love until your next manicure like they’ve helped me!

1. TortoiseShell

The first trend I’ve fallen in love with is tortoiseshell nails, especially tortoiseshell French tips. I think this is the perfect design for fall, even into the month of November!

2. Gingham

Next, I love gingham on everything, but once I saw it as a nail design I was obsessed! I think adding gingham to a manicure makes the nails interesting without being too out-of-place, and it’s an easy design that you can do yourself if you don’t feel like going to a nail salon.

3. Cat Eye

Cat eye nails are so unique and I think they’re the perfect twist on chrome nails. These are done using a glitter polish and a magnet, so it may be a little difficult to do at home, but the final product is so beautiful!

4. 3-D Designs

I’ve seen gems and pearls on nails before, but I fell in love with the new trend of 3-D designs for manicures. The designs become 3-D by using base gel nail polish and pooling it directly onto the nail in your design of choice to cure it. I think these are so unique and make your nails pop out in the perfect way!

5. Mismatched Patterns

This has been a trend for a while, but I’m a sucker for a manicure with a different design on each nail! I think this is the perfect way to pick what matches your personality and style the best, and there are endless possibilities for what you can create.