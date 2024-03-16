This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Top hometown spots I love to visit with my friends

Spring is on the horizon and you know what that means: later sunsets, warmer air, birds chirping at 6:30 instead of 7:30, early flower blooms, picnics at the lake, children flying their kites at the park. The vibes are just immaculate when the earth tilts toward the sun and I cannot wait. Someone asked me today what my favorite thing to do back home is and that got me thinking- in the wake of spring arriving soon, why not list out some of my favorite spots to hit back home with my friends in the spring or summer?

Jordan Lake-Apex

The number of times my friends and I have hit up this mini beach is countless. It is the perfect spot to go to if you want a beach experience, but you can’t because the actual beach is three hours away. The specific spot my friends and I love to visit is called Ebenezer Beach and it holds the most breathtaking sunsets. Go to Jordan Lake if you and your friends want to have a mini spike ball match or play catch in the water.

RDU Airport Deck-Durham

This random gem was the “IT” spot back in high school. Everyone would drive up to Park RDU Central during COVID back when there were no cars in sight up at the top. This spot is just so ethereal looking into the horizon and watching the sunset as airplanes take off and land. Just so peaceful.

Duke Gardens-Durham

This beautiful garden is at the heart of the Duke University campus and holds a diverse plant collection, an ethereal landscape, and an ambiance. As someone who adores nature and a floral scene, this park is an escape and the best spot to take springtime flicks or even take part in an educational workshop.

Crabtree Lake-Morrisville

Another hometown special. Literally ten minutes away from my house and it never lets me down. The large grassland looking over the lake with the sun setting in the east is just so calm and beautiful. Best place for families to hold barbeques, have painting dates with their friends, or play volleyball.

American Tobacco Campus-Durham

Not only does this place hold several different activities for visitors to engage in but it also holds a historical meaning as it represents one of Durham’s richest industries: the tobacco industry. At the campus, you can indulge in some fine dining, listen to live performances, catch a movie, or shop at the boutiques. My favorite thing to do is walk by the riverwalk and take pictures with my friends.