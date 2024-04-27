WHAT I WISH I KNEW ENTERING MY FRESHMAN YEAR NOW THAT IT’S OVER

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Beginning your freshman year of college is full of anxieties and uncertainties. There are so many ‘what ifs’ that fill your mind and leave you wondering how the year will play out. Especially for first generation college students, having no guidance before entering college is a struggle that can feel isolating.

Now that I have just a week left of my freshman year of university I am leaving with so many learned lessons that I wish were told to me before entering. Freshman year has been one of the most freeing, eventful, independent years of my life. For those who may be entering their freshman year or just wish they knew what to expect out of college, here are the things I wish I knew before entering my freshman year.

YOU’LL MAKE FRIENDS

The fear of entering a new environment with no one you know is not uncommon. All of my friends committed to different universities, leaving me a little worried I wouldn’t have anyone. I wasn’t sure I’d be able to attract the crowd I wanted or find people similar to me, but college is such a large place full of so many different people it’s almost virtually impossible not to find at least one person you can click with.

NOT EVERY FRIEND YOU MAKE WILL LAST

During your first couple months of college you will meet hundreds, if not thousands of people. As everyone is desperate to make connections and friends you’ll feel like you have a lot of great friends in the beginning, but as you continue to spend time with people you’ll come to realize who you really want to be friends with.

GRADES IN UNIVERSITY ARE DIFFERENT THAN HIGH SCHOOL

No matter how your high school district does grading, it will be different in college. The weight of assignments, attendance, and exams varies from class to class, but it is completely different than it was in high school. Getting a lower grade on an assignment or exam won’t completely ruin your grade in college!

YOU’LL FIND YOURSELF

The independence that comes with living on your own for university leads to many self revelations. You learn so much about yourself and the way you function when you have to solely take care of yourself, and it is thrilling! While I didn’t learn everything there is to know about myself in this short year, I have changed so much and have a better understanding of who I am and what I want out of life, making me feel like a Barbie who knows exactly what she was made for!

Freshman year has been one of the best years of my life, and that’s because I put myself out there. I made friends, attended events, went to football games and art shows, watched movies with my friends, took classes I enjoyed, and most importantly, I spent time with myself! While freshman year can seem daunting before you enter, know everything will be alright.