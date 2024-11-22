This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

5 Fall trends you’re sure to love!

Maybe it’s just me, but when I think of fall fashion, I immediately think of the 2010s era of skinny jeans, boots, sweaters, and infinity scarves. While that’s still some people’s cup of tea, I’m gonna let you in on some of the fall trends of 2024 that will make you stand out, stay comfy, and receive so many compliments!

Fun Tights!

First and foremost, my favorite fall fashion trend has to be cute and funky tights. Tights are the perfect way to spice up an outfit and/or wear that mini-skirt or dress you’ve been dreading to store away until the weather is warm again. Types of funky tights can include cute designs (bows, flowers, etc.), fun stripes, polka dots, lace details, or cute patterns. An alternative to tights can include long knee-high socks, which give a similar look, and let’s be real, are a lot easier to put on. The tights don’t have to necessarily be funky, but switching it up and wearing a colored pair of tights as opposed to plain black ones can make an outfit so fun. Another thing I’ve just recently added to my closet are fleece lined tights. They are perfect for staying warm but still giving the same effect, perfect for a fall fit.

Super cute B&W floral-designed tights!

An example of some fun swirl tights!

Plaids and Flannels

One thing that will never go out of style is cozy plaids and flannel patterns for the fall season. Whether it’s a comfy oversized button-up or an adorable skirt, plaid and flannels come with so much variety! I love this trend because it is so versatile, whether it’s garment versatility or color, the options are truly endless. I find cozy oversized flannel button-ups a darling way to stay comfy but still have a festive and stylish outfit. My favorite place to find these types of clothes is at any local thrift store. It’s a wonderful way to shop sustainably and find some amazing one-of-a-kind pieces to add to your fall closet. You can dress flannels and plaids up or down, but no matter what they’re always adorable and a great piece for the chilly weather.

An adorable plaid button-up is a great addition to any outfit!

An amazing asymmetrical plaid skirt.

Boots!!

Boots are a wonderful way to spice up a fall outfit. So many companies are coming out with their own versions for this upcoming autumn season. I’m currently loving a boot with metal hardware or a chunky pair of knee-highs in almost any color. With so many options out there, you’re almost guaranteed to find one that matches your style. Boots for the fall season are practical as they are a great way to keep your feet/legs warm as the weather begins to cool down, and super chic for a bold fashion statement. While they can be quite pricey, I’ve found my most favorite pairs second-hand, and brands like Target and Amazon are coming out with affordable yet adorable styles that align with the recent trends.

Knee-high boots from Steve Madden

Vests

A fun layering piece for pumpkin season is vests! They can be worn in so many different ways, whether it’s for functionality (warmth) or a fashion statement, they are always a super cute addition to an outfit. If you opt for one that is skin tight, they are super amazing for accentuating your body type and charming when worn over a solid basic top. Vests come in a wide variety of colors, shapes, and styles, my favorite being a low-neck denim vest paired with almost any black or white top in my closet. Another way vests are joining the fashion scene are high-neck vest tops that can either be layered, but mostly worn on their own. So many different brands such a Aritzia and Abercrombie are coming out with their own variations of this trend making it a staple piece for the fall fashion season.

A high-neck vest top

An example of layering a vest!

Pops of red

Sometimes fall fashion can be underwhelming and include boring color palettes, but adding a pop of red to a more muted outfit can be a great way to add some excitement to your attire. Ways to add some red to your get-up can include shoes, jewelry, garments, and accessories. The most popular shade of red that’s trending at the moment is burgundy or a darker shade of red which is perfect for matching the autumn vibes. These rich, deeper tones not only complement the season but also bring warmth and elegance to any look. Whether it’s a bold red bag or subtle burgundy accents, it’s an easy way to elevate your fall fashion game.

A super functional and fun bag for a pop of red.