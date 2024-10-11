The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of 2024’s most feared fashion revivals

If you’re anything like me, you love jeans, but are unsure of the style you should be sporting each season. While denim jeans will always be considered fashionable, the styles come and go as fast as our seasons. I’m here to give you the latest update on denim pants, more specifically the skinny jean comeback. As much as some hate to admit, skinny jeans are making their way back into the fashion world.

The skinny jean revival has been made such a big deal because baggy denim is still very prevalent and loved by many who are unwilling to even share the same space with a pair of skinny jeans again. But now that the world has opened up to low-rise denim and funky shoes, we can make this work! Skinny jeans are back, dare I say better than ever. Pairing them with some fun fuzzy or tall boots during the cold weather makes for a fun way to show of your cool shoes. As a lover of low-rise jeans myself, a low rise skinny jean can uphold a fabulous look these upcoming seasons especially as we embrace the Y2K or “Indie Sleaze” aesthetic.

If you’re unwilling to completely embrace the skinny jean look, you could opt for a pair for slim straight legged denim giving a similar yet more relaxed vibe. One of my personal favorite styles of skinny jeans are the Y2K Miss Me Style skinny jeans with the funky rhinestones, studs, and glitter on the back pockets. If anything, they’re a vintage reseller’s, fashion lover’s, serious thrifter’s dream find.

Fashion icons and famous designer companies from around the world have even began to incorporate skinny denim into their runway shows such as Miu Miu in their AW2024 runway, inspiring many others to do the same. Social media is also a superspreader of the skinny jean trend encouraging many to lean into the slimmer silhouettes but ensure that circulation isn’t compromised and sitting is something welcomed not dreaded. It is clear that we need to not take the word “skinny” as literal as we have in the past and encourage more flattering slimming jeans.

While we embrace the inevitable that is skinny jeans, we need to look at it from a perspective of flattering figures and showing off the cute boots you thrifted over the summer. Denim will never go out of style so it’s perfectly acceptable to delve into the revival of trends such as this one and promote individuality by putting your own spin on things!