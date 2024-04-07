The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not everyone believes in astrology, which I can respect, but you have probably noticed trends in the people you consider attractive. In my experience, the people I find attractive fall into certain zodiac groups.

These are my personal favorite signs and if you ever see these on a dating app, you should think twice before swiping left.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Of course, I had to put my own at the top of my list. Sagittarius signs are considered insanely reliable and loyal. We may be a bit impulsive at times but who doesn’t like a little spontaneity? Plus, if it doesn’t work out with one of us as a partner, we do make great friends!

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

I may be a little biased with this one because most of my favorite people are in this group! They rarely seek out fights or confrontations, making them great communicators in relationships and friendships. They are also some of the most unique people you will ever meet because they do not care what others think.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Virgos are some of the most passionate people you will ever meet. They have a great sense of humor and are super friendly. Plus, I have found the Virgos I’ve known are usually the mothers/fathers of their friend groups, meaning that they are typically responsible enough to take care of you.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The most hilarious people are typically Capricorns. They are always able to make me laugh until I’m crying! Plus, they can be super ambitious and are great hosts since they are typically polite. At the same time, if they need to be serious then they can do both! There is a great balance in the personality of a Capricorn.