These days, I find myself stuck in what seems like a never-ending “lull” period. I have had zero motivation to complete any activity, whether it’s my self care, college coursework, or even hanging out with friends. Things that used to be the highlight of my day now look burdensome. I have found myself buried in my own thoughts, which are so hard to escape from. Gone are the countless productive days that I had which consisted of studying for hours and catching up when I fell behind. In fact, my more “freer” days are not spent catching up, but instead doing nothing–-meaning I lie in bed and scroll through TikTok until late at night.

The cause for this? I honestly am not sure. Burnout, “senioritis”, and mental exhaustion have all crossed my mind as reasons for this new found behavior. I share this with you all to show that undergraduate can be tough at times. You may not always be on your “A” game and you may not be giving your 100% every single time. This experience may not be normal, but it’s ok.

What has helped me in small ways is making a singular goal for the day. This works for me because if I accomplish that task, I feel accomplished and eager to conquer even more. Another thing that has done wonders in preserving my sanity during these periods is making sure that I am consistent with at least one thing, no matter how I am feeling. This could look like running, walking, weight training in the gym, painting, etc–-really any activity that you do for leisure. It helps you to not only decompress, but it helps shift your mind from whatever may be going on in your life.

If you can relate to my experience, know that you’re not alone. I know it’s tough, but also do not hesitate to tell a trusted family member or friend what you are experiencing as they can be of help. If you ever need someone to talk with, I can always lend a listening ear!