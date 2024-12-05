The Cutest Winter Accessories to Keep You Warm This Year

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Now that we are approaching winter and it is getting colder out, we are needing to bundle up more to keep warm. Often times, winter accessories are not the cutest because they are made more for function rather than aesthetic, but there are still a lot of cute options available out there. It just takes a little bit of time to look into what adorable accessories you can get. To help, I created this list with several winter accessories I find stylish.

Jackets

Hollister – Ultimate Corduroy Mini Puffer Jacket

Cropped puffer jackets are a huge staple for the winter season. A cropped corduroy puffer jacket easily elevates a look by adding texture and depth.

Princess Polly – Napoleon Faux Leather Jacket Black

Leather jackets are timeless pieces. They keep you warm and are perfect for keeping your looks stylish.

Scarves

Princess Polly – London Town Scarf Leopard

With leopard print being very trendy this year, this Princess Polly scarf would be a perfect addition to your winter wardrobe!

Cotton On – Phoebe Brushed Tassel Scarf

If you prefer a minimalistic and classic look, Cotton On sells this adorable scarf in the perfect cream shade.

Anthropologie – Brushed Woven Scarf: Vertical Multi-Stripe Edition

I think it is safe to say that this scarf from Anthropologie has an amazing color combo. It can help create the perfect winter princess aesthetic.

Shoes and Boots

UGG – Tasman Slipper & Classic Ultra Mini

I am sure these being on the list was predictable, but I cannot stress enough how perfect they are in winter outfit combos.

Madden Girl – Tutu Women’s Mary Jane Shoes

Madden Girl is one of my favorite shoe brands. They sell the cutest options for shoes like Mary Janes and Oxfords.

Princess Polly – Wrecked Western Boots

Buckle boots have been very popular this year. Princess Polly sells this pair that can elevate your looks greatly!

Hats

Gap – CashSoft Beanie

Personally, I like my hats and beanies to be more simple. This Gap beanie is absolutely perfect to me. It comes in many different colors too!

Los Angeles Apparel – Objet Trouvé/Deadstock Earmuffs

Simple, fluffy white earmuffs are an adorable touch to add to an outfit. There are so many options out there varying in band size, amount of fluff, and more. This pair from Los Angeles Apparel is personally my favorite.

Princess Polly – Crasey Ear Muffs Brown

These Princess Polly earmuffs are trendy and stylish. They help create a look that seems to scream “cold and cute.”

Gloves

Gap – CashSoft Gloves

Not only does Gap offer a perfect simplistic beanie, but they have matching gloves as well! So, now you can get an adorable matching set.

Quince – Mongolian Cashmere Gloves

These gloves come in such cute shades and are made of a great material.

Urban Outfitters – Cozy Ribbed Knit Convertible Glove

These convertible gloves from Urban Outfitters have a unique touch with the button and are very functional. We all know how annoying it is to try and use our phones with gloves on.

I am so excited to start styling looks for this winter because the options out there for winter accessories right now are all so cute. Styling winter outfits can be hard because of all the bundling up we need to do to stay warm, but I firmly believe we should not let it ruin our looks. I hope this list can help give you some inspiration for accessories to add to your winter wardrobe!