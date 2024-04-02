Swapping Beaches for Slopes: A Beginner’s Ski Journey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Spring break usually means beach parties and sunbathing, but this year, I switched it up and headed to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia for a skiing adventure. Along with a few friends, I spent three days going from a total newbie to someone who could actually enjoy the rush of skiing down a mountain.

Day 1: Rough Start

The first day was all about getting the hang of things – and by that, I mean figuring out how to stay upright. Despite being super comfortable on ice skates, skiing posed a tough challenge. Balancing came naturally, but mastering turns and stops on skis was a whole new skill set. I fell a lot, laughed about it, and slowly started getting a feel for how to balance and move on skis. I even had one particularly memorable fall where I slid about 20 feet down a steep slope, my skis coming off in the process, but I picked myself up and kept going. It was challenging, but every slip and slide was teaching me something important.

Day 2: Getting the Hang of It

On my second day, things started to click. I wasn’t falling as much and began to feel a bit more in control. It was rewarding to see how the tips from my friends and my persistence were paying off. I could feel myself getting better, run after run. I even tried out some tougher slopes, managing them without any help. It was a big confidence boost!

Day 3: Smooth Sailing

By day three, I was actually having fun. My confidence was up, and I was making my way down the slopes with a new sense of ease. It felt great to ski without constantly worrying about falling, and I could finally enjoy the beautiful views and the thrill of the sport. On this day, I found myself wishing for a few more days to spend on the slopes.

Switching the beach for the mountains this spring break turned out to be a blast. Learning to ski at Snowshoe Mountain Resort showed me that stepping out of my comfort zone could lead to some amazing experiences. For anyone thinking of giving skiing a try, just remember that it’s all about giving it a go, picking yourself up when you fall, and gradually getting better at it.