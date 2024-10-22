This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

To me, summer is for reading.

I’ve always loved reading, but I now struggle to find enough time to consistently read books during school. So this summer, I made a goal to read as much as I could. In total, I read about 12 books this summer. Now that the summer is over, here are five of my favorite stand alone books that I recommend after reading them this summer:

The Cousins – Karen M. McNamus

I’ve read plenty of thrilling mysteries from Karen M. McManus, so I thought I’d check this one out. It is about a couple of cousins returning to their estranged grandmother’s summer island at her request – the first time they are hearing from her in 24 years. This easy summer read had so many unexpected twists and kept me on my toes the entire time.

Book Lovers – Emily Henry

If you are into the book world, you’ve heard about Emily Henry’s romance books. I’ve read a few of her names and this might just be my favorite. Set in our very own NC, career driven book agent, Nora stumbles upon her work enemy, Charlie, on a vacation with her sister. This not-so-slow burn is perfect for anyone looking for an enjoyable love story.

Love and Other Words – Christina Lauren

This romance read was recommended by one of my friends. This is an endearing read about childhood friends to childhood lovers to strangers, that somehow meet again 10 years later. It bounces in between the past and the present, with a riveting ending that ties it all together.

Where the Crawdads Sing – Delia Owens

Also set in NC, this 1950’s murder mystery follows Kya, the “Marsh Girl,” through abandonment in her childhood, romance in her teens, and a murder trial in early adulthood. It’ll keep you on my toes, wanting more. And if you’re left still wanting more, there’s also a movie adaptation.

Verity – Colleen Hoover

This psychological thriller had the craziest opening scene I have ever read. And it didn’t stop there. Struggling author Lowen is looking for a new job, when she is invited to finish a popular book series by another disabled writer’s husband, but when she gets to their estate, things become weird immediately. This book is a perfect horror read that’ll keep you up at night.

Happy reading!