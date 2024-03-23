Strolling into Spring: 8 Songs for the New Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

There is nothing better than going out on a cool, sunny morning, with the flowers blooming, fresh dew on the grass, and feeling that soon to be spring breeze. It is like a taste of fresh air after the long winter months and a reminder that warm, bright days will soon become a constant. On gorgeous days like these, it can always put a smile on your face and having the right music can make the day even better. As we move into spring, these are my favorite songs to get me in the happy, floral season.

Seven- Taylor Swift

While “folklore” is generally seen as an album that gives off fall vibes, this song screams spring mornings. In the song she reflects on childhood memories, especially with childhood friends, and its slow melody makes you feel at ease. It is a soft, wistful song about the innocence of childhood friendship, with gorgeous instrumentals.

SWeet Creature- Harry Styles

“Sweet Creature,” is a song that breaks away from Harry’s style that is usually somewhere between fun and energetic or somber and meaningful. It is a fresh take on his discography as it is a sweet, gentle song. Its easy rhythm feels perfect for the calm spring days, and to listen to while walking around and admiring the fresh flowers.

More than a woman- bee gees

The Bee Gees are without a doubt a nostalgic music group. I know for me, it reminds me of growing up, and riding in the backseat while my dad played his music. It is an upbeat tune with soft tones and feels like the perfect song to listen to while walking to class or around town. It is fun and easygoing and puts anyone in a good mood.

All my love- noah kahan

Noah Kahan is a talented musician who has been on the rise for well over a year now. His album Stick Season was potentially the album I listened to the most over the course of last year. Noah’s songs always know how to tug at the heart strings with their lyricism and gorgeous instrumentals. “All My Love” is bittersweet, since it is a song about forgiving an ex-lover moving away, but it still sounds so joyful with its uplifting tone. It is a song that I have been listening to on repeat while walking to class, because the guitar in it puts a pep in my step.

ALmost (sweet Music)- Hozier

Hozier is an incredibly talented songwriter who became well known in 2014 with his hit song “Take Me to Church.” Ever since then, he has continued to release remarkable albums and is one of my favorite artists. He draws from folklore and myths to create beautiful songs full of symbolism and beauty. His song “Almost (Sweet Music)” feels like a song you would see the main character of a movie strolling down the street listening to. It is light and fun, but still so poetic. Almost any of Hozier’s songs would be perfect for springtime, but this one especially is.

Dreams- Fleetwood mac

Who doesn’t love Fleetwood Mac? In “Dreams,” Stevie Nicks’ voice is so magnetic and polished. In this song, she sings so peacefully, and I could easily see myself lying on a picnic blanket with this on repeat. Although, it is also perfect for rainy days when the spring weather may not be ideal. It is relaxing and easy to listen to.

Upside Down- Jack Johnson

I mentioned “seven” by Taylor Swift bringing on childhood nostalgia, but this song is truly childhood nostalgia for kids in the early to mid 2000s. Jack Johnson is a happy-go-lucky, cheerful artist and “Upside Down” is the epitome of all of that. If you are like me, you may recognize this song from “Curious George,” and that is why this song is so nostalgic. It is truly childhood bliss, joy, and nostalgia all wrapped into one. It can just put a smile on your face. Is it childish? Yes, but it is about positivity and perfect for just wanting to think happy thoughts.

Here Comes the Sun- The Beatles

It would be wrong to make a list of easygoing spring songs and not mention “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles. It is the perfect song to describe the early days of spring as everything comes to life, the flowers bloom, and the sun shines a little bit brighter. It is perfect for a walk on a sunny day to remember that spring is here!

These are just a few songs to get you into that spring feeling and hopefully make your days feel a little brighter!