Spring Trends That I Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Spring is finally here, the sun is shining and it’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe by embracing some of the latest fashion trends. If you’re looking for some inspiration, here are a few of my favorite spring trends that can add to your style this season.

1. Pastel Colors: As the flowers bloom and the weather gets warmer, pastel colors are a classic choice for spring. Soft shades of lavender, baby blue, mint green, and blush pink can instantly add a touch of freshness to your outfits. Whether you opt for a pastel dress, blouse, or accessories, these colors are perfect for embracing the season.

2. Floral Prints: Spring wouldn’t be complete without floral prints. This timeless trend continues to make a comeback year after year. From dainty daisies to bold tropical blooms, floral prints can be found on dresses, blouses, skirts, and even accessories. Embrace the beauty of nature and add a touch of romance to your spring wardrobe with this feminine and versatile trend.

3. Wide-Leg Pants: Say goodbye to skinny jeans and hello to wide-leg pants. Flowy and relaxed trousers are not only comfortable, but also incredibly stylish. Whether you go for a pair of high-waisted wide-leg jeans or opt for a flowy palazzo pant, this trend is perfect for creating a chic and effortless look.

4. Puff Sleeves: Add a touch of drama to your spring wardrobe with puff sleeves. This trend has been seen on runways and street style alike, and it’s a great way to elevate your outfits. Whether it’s a puff-sleeved blouse, dress, or even a blazer, this statement sleeve trend adds volume and visual interest to any ensemble. Pair it with high-waisted jeans or a skirt for a trendy, yet elegant look.

5. Midi Dresses: Midi dresses are a must-have for spring. These versatile dresses hit at the mid-calf and are perfect for both casual and dressy occasions. Whether you go for a flowy bohemian style or a structured silhouette, midi dresses are flattering on all body types and can be easily dressed up or down. Pair them with sandals or sneakers for a casual daytime look, or dress them up with heels and accessories for a more formal event.

6. Statement Accessories: Spring is the perfect time to experiment with bold and colorful accessories. Whether it’s oversized sunglasses, statement earrings, or a vibrant handbag, accessories can instantly elevate your outfit and add a pop of personality. Don’t be afraid to mix and match patterns and colors to create a unique and eye-catching look.

These are just a few of my favorite spring clothing trends that are sure to inspire your wardrobe this season. Remember, fashion is all about expressing your personal style and having fun with your outfits. So embrace these trends, mix them with your own unique flair, and step into the spring season with confidence and style!