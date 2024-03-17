Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Skincare morning routine
Soothing Sunrises: Making Morning Routines Fun at College

Alannah Anderson
Some of my favorite videos to watch on Youtube are the infamous morning routines. I love to see different products or ways to start your day. Whether it’s making a cup of coffee or taking time to get in a 10+ step skincare routine, the main thing that matters is that you start your day off right. While I’m a girl not only new to Raleigh but to dorm-life, I think I’ve finally mastered a morning routine not so terrible.

First, I wake up and start the day with exercising my mind! My current favorite ways to do that include Connections and Wordle from the NYT Games, which my friends and I like to compete over. I like to think that beginning the day with turning those gears helps to get rid of my sleepiness.

Then, I make my way over to my dorm’s sink to get started on some skincare. However, if it’s easier to head to the bathroom go for it – this is all about making a routine best suited for you! While I won’t list out every step, here are some of my all-time skincare favorites:

After that I like to pick out my clothes for the day – check out this link for some cool pieces to add to your closet! Don’t know what to wear? Make the weather app your best friend because in Raleigh, the temperature constantly fluctuates. And if you still struggle like me to pick an outfit, I always try to have a simple “uniform” of jeans, t-shirt, and sweater that I can easily make different with funky jewelry or cool shoes.

Scrunchies
Photo by John Carlo Tubelleza from Unsplash

Lastly, it’s time for some make-up! Again, here of some of my favorites that will never get old:

Before I head off to class I also like to grab a cup of coffee or tea. If you’re at NCSU, I recommend checking out Port City Java’s British Brunch tea with some creamer and sugar. Or drop by Starbucks for a delicious iced coffee.

Even though it might seem hard to find routine-worthy morning habits in college, the mornings I even just pick a cozy outfit and a cup of coffee make my day go so much better. And who knows, maybe doing the Wordle once in a while couldn’t hurt.

