Shoes can help elevate your outfit, allowing for a pop of color or help make your outfit more cohesive. They are another opportunity in your outfit to express yourself apart from your clothes. Below is a list of shoes(primarily sneakers) that can help amp up your outfit!

Adidas has been on this wave recently and I’ve seen a lot of people wearing them more. I’ll walk around campus and just see those 3 stripes everywhere. A pair I picked up are the Campus 00’s. I have them in green but they come in multiple color ways like red, black, and blue. The whole rainbow! I like my green pair because they make my outfits pop out more. I also like them for how practical they are, they’re easy to slip on and I couldn’t recommend them more.

Another shoe, that I think is cool is the Steven Madden Madrids. Not only are they pretty affordable, retailing at around $60 but they also come in different fun colors and prints! You can get them in cheetah print, which has been trending a lot. Or you can go for one of their solid colors like red, blue, black, or white. The ones that peeked my interest are the silver ones because I haven’t seen a lot of people with them recently. They’re a shoe I have on my Christmas list this year.

The final shoe I recommend is the Birkenstock Boston’s. I got these 2 Christmas ago and still wear them multiple times a week. A lot of the color ways are more neutral, making these shoes great for neutral outfits. This shoe is also known for comfort, the shoes are made to model your feet over time. If comfort and style are something you look for in a shoe this might be the one for you!

I hope my recommendations were helpful and that you still have time to squeeze these shoes on your Christmas list. Happy Holidays everyone:)!