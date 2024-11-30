The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re like my friends and I this year, funds are too low to have the extravagant Christmas we have saved on our Pinterest boards. The game, Secret Santa is the perfect way to minimize spending while still getting to put together a great gift for a loved one. The only problem is, for college friend groups, the gift swap is getting very close. We only have three weeks left of school, which means there is a clock ticking down on the search for the perfect gift. As exam season approaches, I am trying to think ahead about many Christmas gifts, including my Secret Santa gift. Here are some ideas I’ve thought of for all of the friends in my life which could work as the perfect gift swap.

Jellycats

My best friend and I are obsessed with jellycats, the adorable stuffed animals. They can be kind of pricey, which is why I think they are perfect for a one and done present. There are so many cute animals, but I love the food items, especially the chili pepper! Every collection they release is filled with more and more cute options, which is why there is definitely something for any friend. They are a go to gift for me, and I have never met someone who doesn’t love them!

Themed Gifts

One of my favorite gift ideas is a themed basket with lots of little things inside of it. This year I am really excited to do a bullet journaling theme for one of my friends. I am going to buy her a journal, colored washi tape, markers, and some fun stickers! I think it is much more fun getting gifts for others when you enjoy picking the things out, and with a basket you get the chance to find things you know your friend will appreciate. I also love the idea of a book box, with a new read, some fun reading accessories, and any other items like candles or snacks. There are so many options to cater this gift for your friends and really be creative!

Beauty A-Listers

When I can’t think of what to get someone, I always go through what beauty products are currently trending. I love trying out new beauty products, but I hate paying for them myself, because they are often unnecessary, even if they’re not that expensive. Skincare and makeup are the kind of things that many people never treat themselves to, but would be thrilled to receive from a friend. Beauty products can be extremely expensive, but not all of the most popular items cost an arm and a leg. Some products I have been seeing lately are the NYX Buttermelt Blush, The Naturium Phyto-Glow Lip Balm, and the Elf Skin Bronzing Drops, which are all under $15.

Homemade Gifts

For girls who don’t mind a project, I have been trying to make some of my presents this year. I have been working on embroidery for a couple of years now and getting steadily better. Last christmas I worked on embroidering butterflies for my aunt to hang up on her wall. This year, I am trying embroidery with beads, to make a beaded college logo. I’ve found that it wasn’t very hard to learn and most people really enjoy receiving something handmade. There is definitely a time commitment, and these projects can be frustrating, but they’re worth the effort 100%.

Overall, I think holiday shopping can be very overwhelming and we often stress ourselves over buying the perfect gift. Is what I’m giving them too little? Too much? But it’s important to remember when shopping this year, that the only real thing that matters is that you put time into it. If you put effort into a gift and think about what suits your friends, I promise you they can tell. Any gift that shows your love for someone is a perfect present. Happy Holidays!