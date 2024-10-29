Oh! How I Love Prague: Study Abroad Is A Must

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

In the summer of 2024, I got the opportunity to go to Prague with the NC State Summer Classic Program. Those six weeks in Prague were breathtaking and I still miss it more than eight weeks into the fall semester.

The Czech Republic was a country I had never really thought about visiting until I heard about State’s abroad program, and it wasn’t until I talked with my Dad that I realized my 2nd cousin has lived in Prague for 12 years. So, then I realized I needed to go, and thankfully I got into the program with one of my best friends.

We took Prague by storm meeting in The Netherlands first then traveling to Prague in the wee hours of the morning – 6:50 a.m.

Once in Prague, I got to experience one of my favorite aspects of my study abroad – the tram system. It sounds silly, but riding the tram across the whole city of Prague was truly a highlight of my day. Growing up in a place where walkability and public transport isn’t really usable, the ability to walk a city or hop on a tram was so fun.

I loved standing with everyone else during the morning rush as it felt like I was so immersed in the everyday culture. I could sit in this eternal peace staring at the gorgeous city, watching a pigeon fly, which I somehow got an irrational fear of, and people-watch to get new book recs. It was definitely intimidating at first, but if I could navigate the tram system, I felt I could do it all.

Another favorite activity was all the excursions I got to experience. I went on a weekend trip to Cesky Krumlov, a beautiful town surrounded by a river with a beautiful 13th century castle. I visited Terezin a Holocaust ghetto memorial camp, which is a town outside of Prague. I even witnessed a Team USA versus Prague hockey match which rivaled Wolfpack football games. I went to an underground Jazz club, with new friends, where the music was beyond amazing and the intimate local pastime was a beautiful experience.

The English major in me came out when I took a Czech Dissent Literature class, as I fell in love with Czech literature. Milan Kundera, Vaclav Havel and Franz Kafka are just a few of the many authors we looked at in class. These authors fought for their voices to be heard in Czechia and allowed me to see how important literature can be as it can act as a voice to those who are powerless.

An interesting slang term that I heard everywhere in the city is ‘Kafkaesque.’ ‘Kafkaesque’ refers to Kafka’s style of writing which presents the world in the lens of nightmarish and bizarre. The city center was the birthplace of Kafka and his influence are clearly seen throughout the entire city. ‘Kafkaesque’ shows how novels have had an effect over time and when I say everyone I mean everyone used the word.

Honestly I truly loved being abroad as the program made me want to be my own explorer. I am happy to have chosen Prague as I learned how beer and books can bring people together. I can safely say that I would love to visit Prague again and if you’re reading this you should definitely add it to your list.

Some must visit places are Cafe Louvre, Dva Kohouti, Prague Castle, The National Library, Golden egg and any gelato place in the city center. Also go shopping at C&A and Bershka to get some of the best clothes, and of course get a cute Prague tote bag from a corner store. Another thing to watch out for is the free museum night as Prague has so many beautiful art pieces and galleries that sometimes let students in for free.

This is my love letter to the beautiful city of Prague and I hope to go back again and again.