We are all in agreement that sitcoms are a staple of television. Whether you are in the mood for a funny show, some sort of drama show or even just a feel-good show, sitcoms are perfect for that. They are perfect to have in the background while you are doing work, eating, cooking or anything really. Not to mention each episode is less than thirty minutes, which makes it perfect for binge-watching or for watching when you don’t have much time to commit to anything longer.

1. Friends

Is a sitcoms’ list complete without including friends? This 90s classic follows six friends — Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Chandler and Joey — as they navigate through careers, love and overall life in New York City.

2. New Girl

New Girl follows Jessica Day as she moves into a loft with three men after a rough breakup. We see how the support of one another helps in each’s personal growth and in dealing with the ups and downs of life through humor and relatability.

3. Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek follows the formerly wealthy Rose family, as they lose their fortune and are forced to live in the small town they had long ago bought as a joke. We watch as they try to adjust to the new lifestyle that has become their new reality.

4. The Good place

This sitcom follows Eleanor Shellstrop, who has died and has gone on to the afterlife’s “Good Place.” However she quickly realizes that she does not belong there. We see as she tries to become a better person in order to blend in and avoid being found out.

5. Parks and recreation

In this mockumentary style sitcom, we follow Leslie Knope, a mid-level bureaucrat in the Parks Department of the town of Pawnee, Indiana. We see as Leslie faces the challenges of local government while also advocating for community projects and initiatives that will better the town of Pawnee.

6. Brooklyn nine-nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine follows the detectives of the 99th precinct of the New York City Police Department. We see as the detectives navigate police work, solving crime and friendships.

7. Modern Family

In this mockumentary style sitcom, we follow the lives of three households of an extended family including Jay, his wife Gloria and Gloria’s son Manny; Jay’s daughter Claire, her husband Phil and their three children Haley, Alex and Luke; Jay’s son Mitchell, his partner Cameron and their adoptive daughter Lily. Focusing on the dynamics among family members and exploring themes of parenting, family bonds and just love overall.