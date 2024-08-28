Need Some Vintage Fashion Inspo? Check Out These Old Hollywood Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

If you’re anything like me, then your fashion choices are inspired by classic looks that will never go out of style. That’s not to say that I am not a follower of trends, but I do enjoy pieces and looks that are classically stylish. Lots of my wardrobe is very vintage inspired and is full of pieces reminiscent of the style of the 60s. Most of this inspiration is drawn from some of my favorite actresses from the 50s and 60s and wanted to share the best movies to watch for some true Old Hollywood fashion and glam.

If you’re into classic fashion, watch Breakfast At Tiffany’s. This is the film that helped absolutely revolutionize the little black dress or LBD for short. After Coco Chanel popularized the style in the late 1920s, Audrey Hepburn’s character, Holly Golightly, proved that it should be a staple in any woman’s closet. Holly accessorized with tiaras, black gloves, pearls, and sunglasses for a truly glamorous and timeless look that can still be rocked today.

Another great Hepburn flick that showcases this style is Sabrina. The iconic white dress with black floral piping will forever be one of the most iconic movie dresses of all time…and for good reason.

If you lean more towards glamorous and sparkles, then Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, is the film for you. Following two performers, Lorelai Lee (Marilyn Monroe) and Dorothy Shaw (Jane Russell), on a cruise to find rich husbands, these two ladies show up and show out on every occasion. The film is full of iconic looks including the hot pink bow dress that Monroe wears while singing “Diamond’s Are a Girl’s Best Friend” and the strutting scene shared between both ladies with sparkly black gown that Russell flaunts and the orange gown that Monroe wears. This movie is a masterclass in glamorous looks and the Technicolor helps emphaszie this.

Another great film that showcases this style is Valley of the Dolls starring Sharon Tate, Patty Duke, and Barbara Parkins. All three ladies wear over the top and glamorous outfits as they navigate their lives living in the New York City.

If you love the old money look, then To Catch a Thief should be your next watch. Starring the icon Grace Kelly, the film showcases a myriad of contrasting looks that highlight just how much of a fashion icon Kelly was. From her blue chiffon gown to her black and white ensemble with matching sunhat, the old money aesthetic shines in this film.

Another great film of Kelly’s is Rear Window, where her alluring black and white gown, captivates not only the audience, but Jimmy Stewart himself.

If you lean more towards a soft, feminine, and romantic outfits, High Society, another great Kelly film, is perfect for you. Kelly’s character, Tracy Lord, wears the most floral and feminine looks that I have ever seen in a film. Each dress is ethereal and delicate and makes me wish I could have her closet.

Funny Face, starring Audrey Hepburn, is another film that perfectly encapsulates this vibe, while also showcasing bolder and brighter looks that still emulate a romantic aura.

If you like more casual yet striking looks then you need to watch Roman Holiday. Another great film starring Hepburn, she stars alongside Gregory Peck as a Roman princess who escapes for the day to live a normal life. She starts and ends the film in gorgeous gowns, but majority of the movie is in a collared shirt and skirt that is dressed down yet oh so chic.

‘roman holiday’ dir. william wyler and starring audrey hepburn and gregory peck, was released on this day in 1953 pic.twitter.com/lAs7SZ856t — best of audrey hepburn (@hepburnfiles) August 27, 2024

This style is also showcased in, you guessed it, another Hepburn movie Charade, where her character, Regina Lampert, rocks sleek coats and pillbox hats while also casually running for her life.

Of course, I can’t leave the men hanging. One of the most influential movies of the Golden Age of Hollywood is Rebel Without A Cause starring James Dean. His red jacket, blue jeans, and white t-shirt changed the world. Now this may seem like a basic look, but this film helped popularize blue jeans and at the time, gave young men someone to look up to in both Dean and his rebellious character, Jim Stark. The fashion in this movie was very simple, yet still classic and timeless today.

Taking inspiration from movies, especially Old Hollywood movies, is one of my ways to find new outfits and clothes. I hope you take some time to watch some of these films because not only are they great fashion films, they are great films in general and you won’t regret it.