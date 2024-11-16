The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is my favorite season among all the fun activities the season brings like fairs and going to pumpkin patches. There is always something to do when the fall hits. Not to mention the leaves changing to so many different beautiful colors and even the drop in temperature to start being able to layer clothing. I have compiled a list of my top five favorite things to do each fall!

Going to the Apple Cider mill

I am an out of state student from Michigan and back home there are Cider mills where they make absolutely delicious donuts and fresh apple cider. There is typically a long line and lots of bees but between all the amazing smells and tastes everything about it screams fall. However I have yet to find a cider mill in North Carolina, the closest I have been able to come to the apple cider I get back home is at the NC State Farmers market. So if you love apple cider go to the farmers market not only will this give you the chance to support local farmers but also get an amazing refreshing drink!

Baking Fall Treats

I love to bake all times a year but fall baking always leaves a pleasant aroma of cinnamon sugar and spice lingering in the air. Whether it’s an apple pie or crumble, cookies or cakes an integral part of fall is the sweet treats that get baked especially for the thanksgiving dinner table. There are some great fall recipes on Pinterest if you are looking for inspiration.

Watching Gilmore Girls

Everything about Gilmore girls screams fall from season one starting towards the beginning of the school year to the small town they live in and all the changing trees. The show is an embodiment of fall and each fall I love to rewatch some of my favorite episodes. My personal favorite episode is Season 5 episode 7 “You Jump, I Jump Jack” where one of the main characters, Rory, takes on the adventure of writing and article for her collegit paper about a secret society.

Going to the State Fair

Every fall in North Carolina there is the NC State Fair. This year was my first year going but I will be sure not to miss it next year. From all the food choices some that are very fair and nostalgic from when I was a kid like elephant ears to things I didn’t even know existed there is a wide variety of things to eat but also do! You can go on the rides or play the games, look at the history or shop from local vendors.

Painting/ carving Pumpkins

While this goes along with halloween festivities it also is just a great fall activity. Whether you make a whole day out of it and pick your pumpkin from a pumpkin patch or get one from the store they always turn out cute. This could also be a great date idea or super fun as a picnic activity with your friends or even as a solo self care night.

I hope I have given you some fun activities to do this fall. Enjoy the rest of your fall!