I’ve compiled a list of my noteworthy obsessions recently as we transition to Spring and the last month of the semester.

Ozark

I recall my dad mentioning this show years ago when it premiered, but I didn’t give it much thought at the time. However, in March, my boyfriend and I started watching it together, and we ended up binge-watching the first two seasons in just a week! The storyline, involving money laundering, the cartel, and murder, really captivates you and keeps you on your toes. Plus, it’s rekindled my love for Jason Bateman. You can stream it on Netflix.

Pinterest

Ever since my middle school days, Pinterest has held a special place among my favorite apps. Lately, I’ve been enjoying adding to my boards while enjoying a sitcom and sipping tea to relax before bed. As I prepare to move into my new college house for the final two years of undergrad, collaborative Pinterest boards have been a godsend for me and my five roommates. My most active board is titled “Grown up Pretty Princess Room,” where I collect ideas for the aesthetic I want to incorporate into my room in the new house. I’m envisioning a classy version of my childhood room inspired by Charlotte York from Sex and the City.

The Color Yellow

Embracing the spring vibes and channeling the style of Andy from “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” for my sorority formal, I’ve declared yellow as the color of the season. Lately, I’ve been obsessing over all things yellow, from the pastel yellow Stanley cup to yellow chrome nails, and pairing yellow with a tan. It’s not just me; on social media, there’s a noticeable resurgence of yellow as a dominant hue in spring and summer fashion trends.

Pepper Mayo

If your explore page has been looking anything like mine, it’s filled with ads for Pepper Mayo and other unique Australian fashion brands. Particularly noteworthy are the dresses perfect for downtown and some chic summer business casual attire that I’ve spotted on their website. Undoubtedly, this brand is gaining momentum and is going to become immensely popular this summer!

“Too Sweet” by Hozier

Like everyone else, Hozier’s angelic voice has captivated me in is new song “Too Sweet”. This is the perfect song to play on loop and belt out the chorus.

Vintage Designer Shoes

I’ve never had the desire to own designer brands, however that’s changed with the rise of beautiful vintage designer shoes that have been popping up in my feed. As I settle into my twenties, I find myself drawn to more sophisticated styles, such as wearing heels more often. Here’s an example of a shoe I would die to own:

Danielle Pheloung Corporate Outfits on TikTok

One of my favorite pastimes is saving outfit inspiration to my favorites folder on TikTok. One creator that has caught my eye as I await to hear back from internship opportunities in Washington D.C., is Danielle Phelpung. Her impecable corporate attire exudes confidence and allure, making the prospect of working in corporate America feel less daunting.