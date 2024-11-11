This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Fall fashion is one of the only things helping me cope with cooler weather. There’s so many options to choose your style. This year I’m feeling a more rustic, elegant vibe. I just went on a shopping spree when I went home for fall break so I am very inspired. I think there is a good range from generic fall basics and some more specific options. Here are some of my favorite pieces for this season:

First and foremost, a fall staple, skirts. This year mini/micro skirts are definitely in. I am seeing less plaid and more solid neutrals. There are a lot of buckles, buttons, and cargo looks going on. I just got a black cargo skirt and a brown leather one with the buttons on the side. Tying this in with the boots from earlier, a dark colored mini skirt with an oversized jacket and some tights would be the perfect outfit for the holidays or just going out!

In my opinion, jewelry and accessories pretty much stay the same with some trendy items here and there. I mention later on in the article, but I think leather mini bags are super stylish for fall, specifically darker colors such as a dark brown, black, or emerald green. I have seen long, narrow scarves. I think these will become a trend because they give a “put together” aura out, very “clean girl.”

Diving into footwear, I feel like these have been trending for awhile, but kitten heels are especially flattering in fall. I love them with a pair of straight leg jeans with a mini leather handbag. Kitten heels also give that “old money” feel and are super flattering.

Another fall footwear staple is knee high boots. Particularly a dark bistre brown that almost hugs the calf. I also like a little bit of a heel. I think these types of boots are for everyone and hold an outfit together. You can pair them with wide or straight leg jeans and a chunky sweater or a skirt with sheer tights. I just got a pair and have received so many compliments every time I wear them. We will definitely be seeing a lot of these this season.

A classy fall item is a sweater vest. I still haven’t found one for myself that I want to add to my wardrobe but I have seen them on other people and think they’re so cute. It gives old money elegance. A sweater vest with a cream long sleeve underneath could be paired with jeans or a skirt. Even adding a long trench coat could be cute for colder weather too. Any chance to layer is cozy and adorable!

Finally semi see-through, button down tops are a great look for a stylish going out look. Some of these pieces remind me of 2000s fashion, but these shirts especially give off that iconic vibe. I love seeing these shirts with darker washed low rise jeans and as mentioned before, kitten heels.

I think it’s so important to wear what makes you feel comfortable and confident. If you want to branch out but you’re nervous about what other people think, just wear what you want to wear. Personally, when I like what I wear, whether that’s in sweatpants one day or dressing up another, I feel good. That’s the art of fashion- you can express yourself and portray yourself through what you wear. I can’t wait to see everyone’s style this fall!