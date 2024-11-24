The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

With 2024 coming to an end, I thought I would share some of my favorite beauty items that I used and bought this year that changed my beauty routine. I can’t lie when I say that I have used some of them for a while, but their longevity in my routine earns them a spot on this list so you can potentially try them too! I’ll be splitting my list into skincare, makeup, haircare, and fragrance. So without further ado, here are my favorite beauty buys of 2024.

skincare

Biologique Recherche Eau Micellaire Biosensible

My absolute favorite product for skincare is one I’ve used for years and it’s the Biologique Recherche Micellar Water. It is the absolute best makeup remover and it makes my skin feel so refreshed and cleansed. I truly don’t know how I took my makeup off and felt clean prior to this product and despite the steep price, it is absolutely worth it.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50

The absolute holy grail of my skincare routine is the Biologique Recherche Lotion P50. This is an exfoliating toner and it is one of the only products that I have ever used that I feel makes a difference as I put it on my skin. I thankfully have never had horrible skin, but I am really prone to dry and flaky skin. After I started using P50, this issue went away completely as it hydrates my skin while also unclogging my pores and cleaning off any dead skin that I might have.

CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Sunscreen is the most important thing you can put on your skin and you should put it on every single day. I’m not kidding. In order to maintain healthy skin you absolutely have to wear sunscreen everyday, rain or shine. My personal favorite is the CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen and I get mine in SPF 50. I put it on after my skincare routine and before my makeup.

EOS Shea Butter 24H Moisture Lotion

A newer product that I have discovered is the EOS Shea Butter 24 hour Moisture Lotion. This lotion makes my skin feel so moisturized and smooth and the scent lasts so long. There are so many scents to choose from and I chose the Pomegranate Raspberry which is very fruity and airy. I also really love the scent of the Vanilla Cashmere and I plan on getting that as my next scent. I put it on after I get out of the shower.

Biocorneum Advanced Scar Treatment

I had an appendectomy in March which left me with three one-inch scars on my stomach. I was desperate to get rid of them and tried hacks on TikTok that did not work. This scar cream was given to me and it absolutely has made a difference in the visibility of my scars. While this is not a product that everyone will need, it has made my scars look better and made me feel better about the way they look and I absolutely would recommend it.

Makeup

Jo Malone Vitamin E Lip Conditioner

While not necessarily considered makeup, this Jo Malone Vitamin E Lip Conditioner is my absolute favorite lip balm. It is so soothing and immediately relieves my dry or cracked lips. I use it everyday and have had the tube for over a year and I still have a ton left, so it is definitely worth the price.

Colourpop Highlighter–Smoke N Whistles

I will always be a highlighter girl. I think that highlighter just brightens my face and yes I might be stuck in 2017 with my highlighter, but you can pry it out of my cold dead hands because I don’t see myself removing it from my routine ever. My personal favorite is Colourpop’s highlighter in the shade Smoke N Whistles. It is the perfect shade for my skintone and you can make it as subtle or as bright as you want.

Colourpop Super Shock Eyeshadow–Roy G. Biv

Another Colourpop product that I love is their Super Shock Eyeshadows. I have been using them for years and recently found my new favorite shade: Roy G. Biv. It is a bright pink shadow with sparkles and really brightens up any eye. The color is so pigmented and it is my go-to when I want a bright color that takes little effort to apply.

Haircare

Blake Brown Hair Mask

Controversial opinion, but I absolutely love my hair mask from Blake Lively’s new haircare brand Blake Brown. I got the Fundamental Strengthening Mask and my hair has seriously never felt softer. I leave it in my hair for five minutes following my shampoo routine. The scent is heavenly and it is one of the only products I have ever used on my hair that has a scent that lasts over a day after washing.

JVN Blowout Styling Milk

My favorite hair care product that I discovered this year was the JVN Blowout Styling Milk. I was looking for a product to put in my hair to help make my blowouts last longer so I did lengthy research before buying and this product was by far the one with the best reviews. This is another product that makes my hair feel really soft but it also makes my blowouts last longer. I have done my blowout routine with and without this product and it absolutely changes the results for the better. I let my hair air dry for about half an hour, then apply a tiny amount to my semi-damp hair and then blow it out.

Virtue Hydrating Healing Hair Oil

Another product I add to my semi-damp hair is the Virtue Hydrating Hair Oil. This product smells fantastic and makes my hair so silky and shiny. It is just an added bonus that I love including in my blowout routine. I don’t apply it to my roots just the ends and it does wonders.

Sol De Janeiro Milky Leave-in Conditioner

An alternative to the healing oil is the Sol De Janeiro Milky Leave-in Conditioner which to me has the same effects as the oil. It smells great and keeps my hair smelling great and I see a noticeable difference in shine when I use this product.

Sebastian Mousse Forte

I don’t use my blowout products everytime I wash my hair, but I do use the Sebastian Mousse Forte everytime I wash my hair. It adds an insane amount of volume to my hair and helps me ensure my hair isn’t frizzy or flat. I put a golf ball size in my hand and distributed it through wet hair. It smells great and gets the job done.

Fragrance

Prada Paradoxe

If you want to smell like candy, then the Paradoxe by Prada perfume is perfect for you. This is one of my favorite fragrances that I have ever worn and I have gotten so many compliments while wearing it. One notably came from Alex Consani when I met her over the Summer and she could not stop raving about how good it smelled, no big deal. My only complaint is that I feel like it ran out super quick and I am on my last sprays–which I am savoring.

Alien Mugler

Another perfume I discovered this year that I love is Alien by Mugler. This is another fragrance that I have gotten so many compliments on. It is very strong and only needs a spray or two to last all day. The bottle is so cool looking and it has lasted a long time.

These products were my favorites of the year and I plan on using them for a long time and I hope after reading you decide to implement some of them into your daily routines!