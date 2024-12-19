My 2024 Spotify Wrapped – With Some Song Recommendations!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

As some may know, Spotify creates a yearly campaign called Wrapped to allow users to view a compilation of their listening data from the year in a fun and creative way. This year’s Spotify Wrapped was released on Wednesday, December 4th, but I’ve been looking forward to it all year! I love seeing how my music tastes have changed over the years and all I’ve listened to for the year. So, here’s my Spotify Wrapped for 2024, and I highly recommend listening to these top songs and artists!

One thing I noticed with my Wrapped is that I don’t listen to as much music as I think, as I listened to 19,500 minutes this year, but I’ve seen people with much higher listening minutes. This makes sense, I was only in the top 19% of listeners worldwide. Out of the 1,732, there was one song I listened to again, and again, and again, and again…

I wasn’t that surprised when I saw that “Sexy to Someone” by Clairo was my most listened-to song. Spotify said I first listened to this song on July 12th, which happens to be the day that Clairo’s album Charm was released. I’ve always loved Clairo, and this album and song just proved why. Give it a listen if you haven’t yet!

Other than my most listened-to song, there is a ranking of my top 5 songs from the year. I love each of these songs which makes sense why they made it to my top 5.

Spotify added a music evolution section to this year’s Wrapped, but like me, many others on TikTok were disappointed that this only included three months. However, I did think that the era and season names were quite funny. For example, in February I was in my Surf Crush Beach Indie phase, listening to artists like Big Thief, TV Girl, and Tame Impala. TV Girl just released a new album, Fauxllennium, which I highly recommend, but don’t skip past their older music like “Summer’s Over” and “The Blonde.”

March was my Cottagecore Cheerleading (?) Indie Folk season where I listened to artists like Adrianne Lenker, Noah Kahan, and Caamp. Fun fact, Adrianne Lenker is the lead singer of Big Thief, so I guess my tastes check out listening to both. Noah Kahan has had me hooked since he first shared his song “Stick Season” on TikTok. If you’ve never heard of Caamp and you’re interested, please listen to “Snowshoes,” “By and By,” and “Vagabond”

Lastly, June was apparently my Wild West Banjo Sad Country moment where I listened to Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, and Wyatt Flores. This is where Spotify Wrapped can get a little confusing because I’m not sure I’ve ever listened to Wyatt Flores. I usually don’t enjoy listening to country music, more folk-like music like Tyler Childers and Sach Bryan so this era didn’t impress me as much as the rest.

Disappointingly, this is where the eras stop for my Wrapped, which doesn’t even take into account my summer or fall listening habits. I can see why others were expecting more creativity and data from Spotify.

I listened to 794 artists during 2024 but there’s only room for one top artist of the year. I saw that The Greeting Committee was playing at the annual Wolfstock concert at NC State this past April and thought the name sounded familiar. This led to a deep dive into their music, and I fell in love with the indie rock band. It’s no surprise to me that they were my top artist and I’m a top 0.5% listener.

Finally, my top 5 artists of the year were as follows: The Greeting Committee, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan, Clairo, and Adrianne Lenker. Based on the rest of my 2024 Wrapped, these all make sense to me. And if you’re wondering where Taylor was in my listening habits, she’s my summer and fall bestie, and even if she doesn’t make it to my top songs, she’s always there.

Until next year Spotify, and I know many of us are hoping for a little more umph in 2025…