Jet-Set Away From Suitcase-Packing Struggles

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Tired of not knowing what to pack or getting to your long-awaited destination and regretting what you did pack? For years I have struggled on packing my bags even for just a weekend-away, but through much trial and error, I have found the best way to pack.

Can’t go anywhere with out a bag right?

Choosing what bag(s) to bring is arguably the most impactful on your packing endeavors. Pick the wrong bag and you’re stuck lugging around a massive suitcase through the city. Factors to consider include: duration of trip, access to laundry facilities, potential checked bags and/or carry-ons, mode of transport, etc. What I have learned is that a purse, backpack, and suitcase are some of the best options for my travel needs. With longer trips comes larger suitcases and with shorter trips a suitcase of carry-on size. What unravels from there is the notorious decision is what bags to put in the bags.

Let’s keep it square here: get some packing cubes

Packing cubes are not only a great way to organize but a useful tool to hold all those rolled-up clothes together. Firstly, packing cubes can sort clothes in categories such as pants, dresses, shirts, undergarments, and even socks. Secondly, packing cubes even offer another way to avoid packing struggles since the cubes are best utilized when the clothes are rolled. Rolling clothes allows for maximum space available in a suitcase. So, if you’re short on space, consider rolling up those clothes.

Playing it safe(ty)

Always, always, always make sure to have a supply of band aids and Neosporin! You never know when you’re going to need some band aids, because I certainly didn’t when I wore the wrong shoes… You can also include some tweezers, alcohol wipes, and maybe some hand sanitizer. You don’t have to bring the whole Urgent-Care with you, but it might be beneficial to have some supplies on hand for the little hiccups.

Sunshine and shorts or clouds and cardigans?

The best advice I can give after traveling is look at the weather and schedule of plans for your trip. Packing some sneakers might be helpful if you plan on doing a lot of walking or grabbing a bathing suit for a potential beach day. Through much error, I also learned that it’s best to include a sweatshirt or jacket even on the hottest of trips. Having a versatile wardrobe on your trip is another of the most important aspects of packing. Try not to focus on bringing four pairs of jeans when you probably only need two.

Don’t Stress!

Lastly, try not to stress too much about what you’re packing. Keep it simple and focus on the necessities rather than trying to figure out every detail. However, planning an outfit for each day might work out better for you if overpacking tends to occur frequently. Really, what and how you pack should only enhance your traveling adventures. Think you’re ready, then jet-set, and go!