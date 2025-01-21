Is Society Done Trying to Create New Fashion Trends?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Do you ever think about how certain clothes become “trendy”? Within each decade, there are signature styles that resemble that era. The seventies had bell bottoms, peace signs, and flowy shirts. The sixties with their big hair, poodle skirts, and heavy eyeliner. The early two thousand with low-waisted pants, sweatsuits, and sideparts. Have you ever thought about what style the twenty-twenties hold? I know I have and I can not put my finger on how I would sum up the style of the time.

With all of the micro-trends that have appeared through the recent years, it is hard to say which signature style we obtain. In 2020, the trend was bright colors, blonde money pieces, mom jeans, and zebra print. Later, it progressed into cargo pants and eyeliner. We are currently in a limbo phase of style. Most people dress differently instead of a uniformal style. Some dress emo, some still dress like it is 2020, while others dress chic. One thing that I have repeatedly noticed is the repetition of styles from different decades. Instead of creating new styles, society repeats old fashion trends. Bell bottoms came back into style. After that, low waisted jeans came back. Then nineties style. I do not see how style could turn new from here. After all these years, we still have not created unique and different styles from the past.

This may be controversial, and it is not to say that I am a fan of them, but Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may be the cause of a rise of new style. Their brand, Skims, has popularized shapewear that most teenagers wish to obtain. Dark and tight clothing from head to toe is not necessarily a style that I have seen in America. Kanye West has been seen wearing absurd outfits with extreme face coverings (same as Kim). He also popularized large coats.

I believe that they may be the innovators of new styles. It takes outrageous fashion decisions to start new trends. To wear something that no one has worn before is the only way to create a completely new fashion style. I hope to see more and more people create new and creative fashion friends.