Calling all fashion junkies! Have you been debating on a magazine to subscribe to? Well, that was me last summer. While I was reading plenty of books, I decided I wanted something more tangible, something quick and fun with lots of visuals and a wide variety of stories. So, I decided to look into magazine subscriptions.

It didn’t take me long to realize the Vogue magazine was right up my alley. With stories on various fashion designers, weddings, celebrities, beauty, etc., Vogue magazine is the perfect quick read for those interested.

So what’s included?

Firstly, new subscribers get a free limited edition Vogue notebook or tote bag.

You also get unlimited access to their coverage of the Met Gala (only the biggest fashion event of the year). This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” and is set to host some of the world’s biggest celebrities. The 2024 hosts are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, so we are guaranteed some amazing looks!

The subscription also includes live coverage of various Fashion Weeks across the globe.

And free range on their website, which includes access to countless articles on fashion, beauty, culture, living, and more. Though, my personal favorite has to be anything from Vogue Weddings.

You also have access to any previous Vogue edition. I saw something that said any girl should find the edition of Vogue from the month they were born, so that was one of the first things I did. I love looking at the editions close to when I was born to see how fashion and culture has evolved.

Their print and digital yearly subscription is only $30/year, or $24/year for digital only, though they are rarely not offering a deal to new subscribers.

So, have I convinced you?