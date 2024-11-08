In need of NYC eats? Look no further!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Are you taking a trip to the ‘Big Apple’ soon? If so, this is the page for you!

I recently visited the city and compiled a list of restaurants that I would recommend from breakfast all the way to dessert!

Ralph’s Coffee

630 5th Ave. NY

160 5th Ave. NY

888 Madison Ave. NY

I am sure you may have come across the dark green picturesque coffee truck right on 5th Avenue. Might I suggest stopping by whether for a photo background or to grab some good, quick coffee. I ordered a hot classic vanilla latte, and it was perfect for a chilly October morning. The workers were very pleasant and right on top of the orders!

787 Coffee

131 East 7th St. NY

101 2nd Ave. NY

159 2nd Ave. NY

66 Pearl St. NY

100 Lexington Ave. NY

This little coffee shop is not only an excellent place for a quiet break, but it is also comes with a super fun experience. If opted for, your coffee can be served in an IV bag which was actually quite convenient walking around a shopping. I got an iced vanilla latte with their cinnamon coffee beans, and it was phenomenal! This may have been my favorite coffee pick!

Ground central

138 W 51st St. NY

Many other locations throughout the city as well!

I came upon this coffee shop as it was right across from the hotel I stayed in. It was such a great environment with a wall full of color coded books and a very moody morning atmosphere. You may be able to guess based on my last coffee orders, but I got an iced vanilla latte. It was a great morning pick-me-up and kept me caffeinated while exploring the city!

Lafayette café & bakery

380 Lafayette St. NY

This social media trending NYC stop was exactly what I imagined. I visited for brunch and stopped by the bakery (which had a bit of a waiting line, but went by quick) and grabbed a pumpkin chai filled croissant. We then sat down for brunch in the café portion and ordered the fresh fruit plate, seasonal pear danish, and pommel frites. Every single thing was phenomenal and presented beautifully! My favorite would definitely have to be the croissant, and I would be interested to try the others as there were many other flavors.

Ess-A-Bagel

831 3rd Ave. NY

One absolute must-have on my list of food was a classic NYC bagel. I was recommended Ess-A-Bagel and must say that it surpassed all expectations! When arriving, there was a line out the door but I was thoroughly impressed with how fast and efficient the place ran. I ordered a toasted everything bagel sandwich with egg, melted cheese, bacon, scallion cream cheese, and avocado. This thing was HUGE!! I surprised myself, but there was not a single crumb remaining. This is a must try!

Friedmans

254 Murray St. NY

132 W 31st St. NY

75 9th St. NY

450 Tenth St. NY

228 W 47th St. NY

35 West End Ave. NY

50 W 72nd St, NY

Prior to my trip I had seen Friedmans advertised, but failed to write it down. While walking around Battery Park, we came upon it and were thankful as we were getting a little hungry. I am so glad that we did stop in because the food was amazing and the service was even more outstanding. We ordered the gluten free spinach artichoke dip as a starter, and it was so flavorful and filling. For my main, I ordered the B.L.A.T. which consisted of bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, and herb aioli on sourdough bread. This sandwich was so well crafted and one of the best BLT’s I have ever eaten. As for the service, they were so quick and kind – they even went as far as offering to charge my phone at the waitress station for me after asking for a nearby store that had a charger. They have several locations, and I would highly recommend anyone stop by, as you will not be disappointed!

Trattoria trecolori

254 W 47th St. NY

This quaint Italian restaurant was recommended to me by a friend from home who said it was one of her favorite spots in the city! Tucked away right near Times Square, was this cozy family owned place that was phenomenal. They started off with fresh bread and olive oil which was to die for. I chose to order gluten free penne with diced chicken, spicy sausage, rosemary, and tomato-cream. The portion was the perfect size and there was not a single bit left over. Trattoria Trecolori was such authentic Italian and perfectly crafted meals!

Prince St. Pizza

27 Prince St. NY

There was no chance that I would be in NYC and leave without getting a perfect slice of pizza. I had my mind set on getting a piece of Sicilian style square pizza from Prince St. Pizza. It was a quick stop, and clearly a celebrity hotspot, as the walls were filled with photos of a wide array of famous individuals stopping in for some delicious pizza. I got a slice of the spicy spring Sicilian pizza accompanied with garlic knots and all I can say is WOW! Please stop by, you will not regret it!

Jacob’s pickle

509 Amsterdam Ave. NY

To end off the list of recommendations is my favorite find from the trip. Located in the Upper West Side is a dimly lit American cuisine showstopper known as Jacob’s Pickles. This was such a cool concept of a restaurant, and we sat at a community table directly next to some other patrons, which was a great experience! To start with, we ordered the jalapeño cheddar skillet cornbread, which was gluten free and absolutely outstanding. For my main dish, I ordered the honey chicken and pickles sandwich served with organic cheese grits. That was definitely the largest chicken sandwich I have ever seen topped with a mountain of pickles. I asked for a side of ranch, and they went further and brought out a whole bowl of ranch (if you are a ranch connoisseur like me you will understand how truly amazing that is). When you are leaving, do not forget to order a pickle spear as they have a LARGE selection to choose from!

Happy Eating!