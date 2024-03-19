I Studied Abroad in Italy Last Summer… Here’s A List of My Top 10 Favorite Foods

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at NCSU chapter.

Last summer, I spent five weeks in Italy and it was the best time of my life. I made some great friends and life-long memories while studying abroad. It was my first time traveling outside of the United States and the thing I was most excited about was the food. I studied in the city of Perugia and we took weekend excursions to Rome, Venice, and Florence. Each city was so unique and had its own culture and history. I’ve been counting down the days until I can go back to Italy and have authentic Italian food again. So, here’s a list of my top 10 favorite foods that I couldn’t get enough of in Italy.

10. Gnocchi alla sorrentina

I got this lovely gnocchi in Perugia during my first week there. Gnocchi is one of my favorite Italian dishes and this dish solidified that.

9. Risotto alla mare

The seafood risotto that I had in Venice was phenomenal. Venice, being a city surrounded by water, is known for its seafood. I knew immediately that I had to get a seafood dish while I was there and that was definitely the right choice.

8. Panino al prosciutto

Prosciutto, mozzarella, and arugula sandwiches were a staple while I was in Italy. I never liked prosciutto before traveling to Italy but after I did, prosciutto sandwiches became a food I eat regularly.

7. Manzo con patate

I had beef meatballs with potatoes in Florence. The meat was so good it melted in my mouth and the potatoes were seasoned perfectly. Florence and the region of Tuscany are known for their meats, specifically beef, boar, and pork. Bistecca alla Fiorentina is the most famous Italian steak dish, which I did not get to try while I was there but it is known to be very good.

6. Pizza con salsiccia e zucca

Pumpkin and sausage sounds like a weird combination but this was one of the best pizzas I’ve ever tasted in my life. The salty flavor of the sausage complemented the sweet flavor of the pumpkin so well. One amazing thing about Italy is that they put almost anything on top of pizza and it always tastes so good.

5. Gnocchi con zucca

I am such a sucker for pumpkin, every time I see a dish with pumpkin I am tempted to get it. This gnocchi had a pumpkin sauce and peanuts on top. It probably took me an hour to finish this dish because I wanted to savor it so badly.

4. Pasta alle noci

I had pasta with a walnut cream sauce in Florence. The sauce was sweet and so creamy; it was amazing.

3. Cannoli al pistacchio e cioccolato

Of course, I had to include a dessert on this list. I got a cannoli in Florence and it was absolutely phenomenal. You could tell it was homemade and the shell was so flaky and yummy. One side of the cannoli had pistachios and the other side had chocolate chips.

2. Cappuccino e cornetto

My breakfast every day while in Italy was a cappuccino and a croissant; so simple yet so amazing. My roommates and I would go to the bar below our apartment every day for our usual breakfast cravings. We went there so much that we befriended the workers there and would speak to them in Italian. They would even help us with our conversation skills, knowing we were from America and studying their language and culture. They were some of the nicest and most genuine people I’ve ever met; they’d always be so happy no matter what time of day it was.

1. Pasta alla carbonara

I never tried carbonara pasta before going to Italy, but it easily became one of my favorite foods I ate there. The peppery flavor combined with the crispy bacon was top-tier.

If you ever have the privilege to travel to Italy, I hope you get the opportunity to try some of these amazing foods!

Arrivederci!